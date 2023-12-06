HYDE PARK — The former manager at a closed South Side Lululemon said the popular retailer used the store’s Black workers to strengthen the “facade” of the company’s commitment to diversity and equity while ignoring their complaints of racism.

Michael Collins, the general manager for the store, 1451 E. 53rd St., filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Illinois Department of Human Rights on Sept. 28, alleging racial harassment and retaliation from the upscale athleisure company.

Collins is among several of the store’s 16 employees who filed discrimination complaints, according to The Business of Fashion, which first reported the news.

Collins told Block Club the company did little to foster an inclusive environment, even though the store opened amid the retailer’s public push for inclusiveness. He was fired after repeatedly speaking up about the problems he and his coworkers faced, he said.

“I was forced to resign, essentially, for challenging some of the higher-ups and executives to make strides, and [for expressing] how I felt it was totally unfair for my team to go through what they were going through,” Collins said.

A Lululemon spokesperson declined to comment.

The store opened in 2021 as a one-year pop-up, the first and only South Side location for the company. It was extended another year and closed in August.

Representatives for University of Chicago, which owns the property, told the Hyde Park Herald the company declined to renew its lease for the space. The storefront is now home to Connect Gallery, which relocated from Harper Court.

Collins was general manager during the store’s entire run.

Black applicants to other Chicago-area stores were told to instead apply to Collins’ store, where they “would be a better fit,” before being rejected and told no positions were available in Hyde Park, according to Collins’ complaint.

Regional managers frequently referred to the Black Hyde Park employees as “you people” in giving praise and seeking input, according to the complaint. This and other “aggressions and microaggressions” were commonplace and went unaddressed by the company during Collins’ two years as manager, he said.

Connect Gallery, 1451 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park, used to be home to Lululemon — as seen on Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Collins learned of the Hyde Park store’s impending closure in May, but he was never granted an interview for other Chicago-area positions, he said. Lululemon offered him a job in Vancouver, Canada, though he believes the company knew his family ties to Chicago meant that position “would be impossible for me to accept,” according to his complaint.

Collins was then told the company could not transfer him anywhere, and he was fired Aug. 10 after he refused to agree to a “mutual separation,” he said. The firing was an illegal act of retaliation for his outspokenness, he alleges in the complaint.

“I would love to see a public apology, and I would love to see action being taken immediately … whatever it takes to take care of the employees’ needs,” Collins said.

Lululemon hired Stacia Jones in 2020 to lead its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action — or IDEA — department, according to the company website. The move came as numerous brands sought to align themselves with Black customers and employees amid the outcry over George Floyd’s murder.

The company pledged to spend millions annually on the effort and on its Here to Be social grant program, which aimed to foster inclusivity and diversity in the company and in wellness more broadly.

“After many real and impactful conversations with our underrepresented employees and our greater community, we heard loud and clear that we need to change behaviors both within our own walls and our collective,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement at the time.

“IDEA … focuses on making systemic changes. By standing up and funding IDEA, and creating our commitments, we are determined to be accountable, engaged and to act in allyship.”

But IDEA has so far been little more than a “facade,” Collins said.

Lululemon remained unresponsive to Black employees’ needs and complaints despite the inclusiveness campaign, Collins said. He spoke on his desire for a more equitable company at Lululemon’s global leadership summit in 2022, after which he was flooded with messages of support and similar frustrations from other Black employees, he said.

“Using the images [of solidarity] — that’s what it come off as,” Collins said. “It didn’t serve a purpose for Blacks. We’d have Zoom calls [about making the company more inclusive], but it didn’t go anywhere. There were no actions taking place.”

Other employees have made similar complaints. Konesha Armstrong, a Hyde Park store operations lead, told The Business of Fashion the company was unsupportive when employees raised issues with microaggressions.

Former Lululemon talent manager, Adetimisola “Timi” Ogundipe, was reprimanded by bosses for not “code-switching” and using terms like “my bad” and “nah” in his work emails, he told The Business of Fashion.

Ogundipe then filed a racial discrimination complaint, but a third-party investigation found no evidence of his claims, the publication reported. He was fired the week after the investigation, as company officials felt his “belief that Lululemon has a discriminatory culture” impeded his work, he said.

Despite a career in retail — a sector known for inequities in store policies and hiring — Collins has “never witnessed anything like this,” he said. He hopes the Hyde Park store’s closure and his former coworkers’ complaints will spur others in the company to push for meaningful change, he said.

“I encourage everyone to speak out against it,” Collins said. “If you don’t, it’s going to continue to happen over and over again, and they won’t care.”

