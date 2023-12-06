WEST LOOP — Nichole Berry’s grandmother was a fashionable woman who loved a good fur coat. When Berry received one those fox fur coats as a gift, she loved it but wanted to make it her own, she said.

Berry cropped the coat, removed the big shoulder pads, made additional alterations and dyed it a “red fox” color. Unknowingly, that would lead to the launch of her own business.

“I wore it, and people kept asking me, ‘Where did you get that coat?’ I was like, ‘Oh, I kind of made it.’ And it went from there,” Berry said.

Berry launched her fur coat business, Heat by Niko, as an online shop in 2020, using her savings to get started after she was laid off from her job. Now, Berry has her first brick-and-mortar shop, 934 W. Madison Ave. in West Loop.

Berry said she was excited to bring a Black-owned business to the neighborhood.

“I wanted to shake things up a bit and bring a different vibe. … I want to show that we can bring jobs and businesses, and we can also thrive in pretty much any area and any location in Chicago,” Berry said.

A cropped fox fur jacket at Heat by Niko in the West Loop Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

In starting the business, Berry found a high-quality vendor who could supply furs that do not shed and could work collaboratively with her vision, she said.

Berry works with her vendor on designs and colors. She especially loves to provide vibrant colors such as blue, pink, yellow and red to show fur coats don’t all have to be a monochrome, neutral color, she said.

Berry’s business took off thanks to a large social media following with customers in Detroit, New York and Chicago, she said. But it wasn’t until a customer came in from Cleveland to browse her collection for a custom order that Berry thought of opening a brick-and-mortar store, she said.

The work to open the space was overwhelming at times, from the permits to the business application and finding a location, Berry said. Some nights she second-guessed her decision, but in the end, she’s happy she did it, she said.

Berry celebrated her grand opening on Black Friday to a full crowd of regular customers and supporters.

“It was hard, but now that it’s done, it’s the best decision. I feel like I found like myself…I get to come to work every day and do something I love,” Berry said. “I just love the West Loop. I don’t know, it’s just kind of my vibe. … I love the restaurants, the shops, the bars, I love everything about it.”

Nichole Berry said she inherited her love of furs from her grandmother. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Inside Heat by Niko now open in the West Loop. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Heat by Niko carries a variety of cropped coats made from fox, mink and raccoon fur. There’s still a large online collection for shoppers to peruse, as well. Coats cost $250-$1,500.

Customers can also get custom coats through Berry, who takes measurements in-store or online. She works with customers to choose the type of fur they want.

Beyond the successful grand opening, lots of neighbors have stopped by, as well, surprised by the store’s array of options, Berry said. One early customer included a woman dressed in a “beautiful” mink coat who was happy to see a fur coat shop nearby, Berry said.

“I actually took her measurements and placed an order for her,” Berry said. “People are surprised with the options. I try to have something for everyone … the younger ladies and also a more middle-age. … I tried to have something for everybody.”

Heat by Niko is now open and located in the West Loop. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Berry has also started to sell clothes in her shop, offering various styles, she said. Clothing costs $40-$150.

“There’s nothing wrong with getting cute and going outside and having a good time,” Berry said.

Berry’s grandmother died in 2019, before she could see the coat that started it all, but Berry cracked a smile when asked what her grandmother would have thought.

“This is like a homage to her. … I know she would have been very happy and very impressed. … She loved coats, so she probably would have owned half of these, anyways,” Berry said, laughihng.

Heat by Niko is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and by appointment Sundays.

