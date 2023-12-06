LINCOLN PARK — If you imagine the canon of classic Christmas movies, films like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Home Alone” and “Die Hard” come to mind. But beginning Friday, legendary Chicago performance artist and VHS obsessive Alex Grelle is set to resurrect a cult Christmas classic for the stage: 1998’s “Stepmom.”

After a successful summer run, “Stepmom at the Old Ethan Allen Space” (so named for the previous occupants of Steppenwolf Theater’s recently expanded theater at 1700 N. Halsted St.) returns for a well-timed holiday reprise of Chris Columbus’ iconic millennial melodramedy. “Stepmom” tells the story of the feud between a stern career woman (Susan Sarandon) and her ex-husband’s new girlfriend and fashion photographer (Julia Roberts) over who gets to parent Sarandon’s kids.

Throw in some cringey Motown family singalongs, Christmas catfights and a fresh bout of terminal cancer for Sarandon’s character, and there’s plenty of comic fodder for Grelle and co-star (and Jeff Award winner) Rob Lindley to mine as Roberts’ and Sarandon’s characters, respectively.

“Stepmom” is the latest entry in Grelle’s long-standing artistic mission in Chicago to pay homage to the legendary actors of his youth. A star of Chicago’s underground spectacle theater scene, he spent his early years in the city doing storefront theater for companies like Hell In A Handbag, Red Tape and Kokandy Productions.

Grelle became a breakout star at underground incubator Salonathon, before eventually landing on the show that would cement his trajectory as an artist: 2016’s “Women Under the Influence Theatre” at Steppenwolf. There, he channeled the energy of the legendary Shelley Duvall, using elaborate musical numbers and exacting parodies of the films and shows he grew up watching.

From there came a long-term residency at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave., with “The Grelley Duvall Show,” expanding his work on “Influence” for audiences over the last few years. In that time, he’s built a significant career in the Chicago underground scene, from shows paying homage to David Bowie to music videos for Chicago band Dehd. Now, he, Lindley and several of his “Grelley Duvall” collaborators (including director Parker Callahan) return for “Stepmom.”

Grelle grew up in small-town Missouri, the child of two loving parents with “good taste in movies,” he said — from fantasy films like “The Dark Crystal” and “Labyrinth” (which inspired his love of the fantastical and usage of practical special effects) to weepy character-driven melodramas like “Terms of Endearment” and “Ordinary People.”

Grelle credits this love of the art of his childhood and the fabulous women who inhabited it that fuels his creative push to inhabit such figures onstage. “I love impersonation and character-building,” he noted, “and I love educating my friends and theatergoers on these films and characters. I want to bring attention to these performances that have inspired me.”

Julia Roberts, in particular, has been a frequent subject of Grelle’s theatrical exploration, as he’s paid homage to her roles in “Sleeping with the Enemy,” “Pretty Woman” and “Steel Magnolias” in performances of “The Grelley Duvall Show,” co-written by frequent collaborator Jesse Morgan Young (who co-wrote “Stepmom at the Old Ethan Allen Space”).

“I realized how successful she was amid the boys’ club of Hollywood” in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Grelle observed of America’s Sweetheart. “I feel like Hollywood has tried to recreate Julia Roberts and has failed.”

From left: Paul Scudder, Parker Callahan, Rob Lindley and Alex Grelle recreate a “Stepmom” shoot. Credit: Sarah Elizabeth Larson

In the case of “Stepmom,” Grelle is determined to bring such a comparatively obscure film out of the darkness and into camp relevance. More than the outrageous screaming matches over Pearl Jam tickets and Susan Sarandon’s character smoking medical marijuana, he was fascinated by the film as a collision of two acting titans who hadn’t shared screentime before, playing to the rafters.

“I think it’s my era’s ‘Steel Magnolias’ or “Mommie Dearest,’ and deserves to be on that gay cult list alongside them,” he argued.

But most of all, Grelle is excited to get back to his first love — acting — after years of experimental, musically oriented underground shows.

“I’ve always looked up to Rob [Lindley] as a performer,” he gushed, “and to volley with an actor as well-versed and talented as him is a nice treat as an artist.”

Nevertheless, Grelle is set to take his existing shows to new levels: He has a Grelley Duvall show coming up in late February and March, the first new, all-original edition since 2019. His variety show, “Ordinary Peepholes,” plays monthly at Beauty Bar Chicago, 1444 W. Chicago Ave., among other venues in town.

Despite the outrageous staging of such a holiday tearjerker, Grelle warns that “Stepmom at the Old Ethan Allen Space” is “not just a parody.” But he’s cagey on the details; you’ll have to check it out to find out what reveals may be in store.

“Stepmom at the Old Ethan Allen Space” runs Friday through Dec. 17 at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre. Get tickets here.

