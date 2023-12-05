EAST GARFIELD PARK — Marillac St. Vincent Family Services is launching its annual Christmas Store and is looking for more toys for families in need.

The organization is giving away toys, books, games, clothes, stocking stuffers and stuffed animals to 250 registered families Dec. 16 at the Vince & Pat Foglia Family & Youth Center, 2859 W. Jackson Blvd.

Spokeswoman Lana Simon said each child is guaranteed to receive one toy of their choosing, but children can receive more if donations exceed their planned amount. Families can also take home a bag of food for Christmas dinner, which comes with a turkey, onions, vegetables, potatoes, fruits, stuffing, candy and dessert, said Maureen Hallagan, chief operating officer of Marillac St. Vincent.

The store is free to those participating, giving families the chance to “shop” for their preferred food and gift, Hallagan said. Registration for this year’s event is now closed.

Cortland Williams, a single mother of four, said in a statement that the Christmas Store helps feed her family during the holidays.

“The Christmas store means a lot to me and my family. The Christmas store … provides coats, hats, gloves and food, the stuff my family really needs. I’m very grateful for that store,” Williams said in a statement.

You can donate toys by buying them through Marillac’s Amazon Gift List or directly donating new toys.

Direct toy donors should drop off or ship items by Dec. 13 to the Foglia Family & Youth Center, 2859 W. Jackson Blvd.

Toys are accepted for children up to 12 years old. Toys resembling or modeled after weapons such as water guns and airsoft or NERF rifles are not permitted.

You can also donate money to the organization, which will help it buy more toys, groceries and other supplies for the store.

Marillac St. Vincent’s Christmas Store has been a holiday tradition for more than 60 years. Hallagan said the Christmas Store is crucial in the wake of rising food costs, especially for low-income families. CNBC reported the average cost of food has jumped 20 percent since April 2021.

“A lot of the funding from the pandemic has run out, and there’s more of a cost to families across the board,” Hallagan said. “It’s a nice way for the families to participate in picking out gifts and not need to worry about spending for Christmas.”

Hallagan didn’t specify how many toys they still need but said she’s confident supporters will come through to make sure there are enough to go around.

“We have always hit our deadline goals for the toy giveaway. People come through, and they are pretty generous with what they give us,” Hallagan said. “The more we can spread the word, the more likely it is we will meet this need for the families.”

