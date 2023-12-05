CHICAGO — Earlier this year, Verónica Medina bought a plot of land next to her home in Back of the Yards. She envisioned it bursting with vegetables and flowers — but when she got the soil tested for lead, she found high levels of contamination.

Medina realized she wanted to know what other contaminants might be in the soil, so she signed up for a free testing program through the Chicago-based nonprofit Advocates for Urban Agriculture. Two people from the group came by her garden in October to take soil samples before sending them to labs for analysis of nutrient levels, heavy metals and pH.

“Screening for lead is one thing, but actually getting a more in-depth analysis probably is more beneficial,” Medina said. “That way we are able to move forward with healing the space, the land and being able to eventually grow and sustain from there.”

Medina was one of about 55 participants in Advocates for Urban Agriculture’s first comprehensive soil testing program, which aims to make cultivating healthy soil — and therefore healthy plants — more accessible.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, organizers collected soil samples from farmers and gardeners across Chicago, with a focus on the west and south sides. The group is now fundraising to continue its citizen science testing program.

Soil health is an umbrella term encompassing various factors: the amount of microbes in soil, the presence of heavy metals, compaction, moisture levels and more. All of these details matter because good soil can grow more nutrient-dense food, said technical assistance specialist Shemuel Israel.

“It’s very important that people [have access] to growing their own foods and participating in growing local healthy food,” Israel said.

But Israel also said soil testing isn’t always accessible. Many people don’t know about its importance, despite pollution in certain Chicago communities that has harmed the soil. Plus, individual lab tests of soil samples often cost between $40 to $75 each.

That’s where Advocates for Urban Agriculture comes in. After piloting the program with about three participants last year and 16 this spring, the organization ramped it up to 36 testing sites this fall, according to soil health education steward Yahdi Caprice.

At each yard, farm or community garden, group members pulled a few soil samples before shipping them to two labs to be tested for nutrients, pH and heavy metals.

The test results from the fall test sites haven’t all come back yet. When they do, Israel and another scientist will analyze them and come up with suggestions for improvement, perhaps by covering the soil or adding specific nutrients. The scientists will then meet with and explain their recommendations to each gardener and farmer.

Organizers are also seizing this opportunity to collect information about the quality of soil across the city. According to co-operations steward Viviana Okakpu, that data is valuable because there’s such a dearth of information about local soil.

“Urban soil is just not given enough attention,” Okakpu said. “And we just don’t have the data that we need to really know what we’re working with.”

Going forward, organizers said they plan to focus on supporting and following up with the program’s existing participants. They don’t have immediate plans to start more rounds of testing, though they’re raising money to do so.

While other soil testing programs exist around the city, Advocates for Urban Agriculture organizers said theirs stands out because it was co-designed with people living in communities impacted by environmental injustice. Since many organizers are from the West and South Sides, they understand the importance of prioritizing farms and gardens in those parts of Chicago.

“It’s part of our responsibility as well, if we have the accessibility and knowledge … to share this with our community members, because we are one part of the community,” soil health organizer Vale Espinoza said.

Soil Health Tips

For people interested in improving the health of their soil, Advocates for Urban Agriculture offered a few resources:

Gardeners can follow the group’s Instagram for information on upcoming programs.

Nance Klehm at Social Ecologies sells resources like “The Ground Rules: A Manual to Reconnect Soil and Soul,” a guide to community composting and DIY soil remediation.

Elaine Ingham’s Soil Food Web School offers courses for those interested in learning about soil biology.

Espinoza recommended books like Leila Darwish’s “Earth Repair”; Jeff Lowenfels’ “Teaming with Microbes,” “Teaming with Bacteria” and “Teaming with Fungi”; and Paul Stamets’ “Mycelium Running: How Mushrooms Can Help Save the World.”

