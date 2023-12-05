WEST LOOP — Police arrested a man with an estimated $60,000 worth of drugs and a gun last week near a West Loop homeless encampment where the alderman had raised concerns about drug activity and violence.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Tailon Dshawn Appleton on Thursday in the 500 block of West Lake Street, charging him with five felonies in connection with drug and possession of a gun, police said.

Appleton was arrested after an undercover officer made a “drug transaction” with him, according to a Tribune report that cited court records. Appleton had 141 ziplock bags of heroin, 230 crack cocaine baggies, $1,188 in cash, one bottle of liquid codeine and a Glock 19, the Tribune reported.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) hosted a community meeting on Sept. 6, 2023 about the Parthenon Guest House being converted into a migrant shelter. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Ald. Bill Conway (34th), who campaigned heavily on public safety, told Block Club last month he’s been relentlessly trying to address safety concerns regarding homeless encampments under viaducts in the 34th Ward.

Conway said his staff, in conjunction with police and other city agencies, have teamed up weekly to remove things like drug packets, guns, abandoned tents and over 20 propane tanks from the encampments.

The city’s Department of Family and Support Services also offered rehousing support to people living under the viaducts, which some people had accepted, Conway previously said.

In recent weeks, Conway sought the help of Mayor Brandon Johnson to clear out the encampments, but he said the Mayor’s Office would not intervene after the first-term alderman refused to support two key City Council initiatives.

Conway referred the matter to the city’s Office of Inspector General, calling the political horse trading “abhorrent and unethical” in an emailed newsletter.

Johnson previously said Conway mischaracterized the situation.

Conway told Block Club on Monday he found out about the arrest from constituents who alerted him of police activity near the viaduct.

“I have spoken to the mayor about this problem. I obviously have spoken to [mayoral aide] Jason Lee about this problem. I have spoken to the superintendent about this problem,” Conway said. “We haven’t had further conversations about this arrest, but I do hope it’s on their radar because I bring it up to all of them as often as I can.”

Appleton was released on electronic monitoring with a curfew, according to the Tribune. Conway was not happy with that decision.

“I would like to commend the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for acting to detain the the defendant. And it is unfortunate that that wasn’t done,” Conway said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a press conference on the mobilization of Chicago’s faith and philanthropic communities in providing housing and resources for new arrivals at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church on Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Conway and fellow Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) sent a letter to Johnson Nov. 17 detailing concerns with viaducts in their wards. It included a petition from 1,500 neighbors from the West of the River Coalition calling for action from Johnson.

“On a weekly basis, our offices receive hundreds of phone calls and emails from nearby residents who report drug sales and drug use; lewd behavior and sex acts; propane tanks that present a danger to the community and rail line above; and threats of violence against pedestrians. In recent weeks, there have been numerous overdoses, armed robberies, and two shootings,” the letter said.

“In response, we have repeatedly asked your Administration for holistic support to address this public safety issue which is getting increasingly dangerous.”

