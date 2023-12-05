Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

LAKEVIEW – The Center on Halsted has a new CEO following long-time leader Modesto “Tico” Valle’s departure this year.

Joli Angel Robinson, former president and CEO of Housing Forward in Texas, was named named Tuesday as the new CEO for the Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. She begins Jan. 8.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to further the Center on Halsted mission of advancing the community and securing the health and well-being of the LGBTQ people,” Robinson said in a statement. “I look forward to supporting and serving alongside the center’s staff as we expand our reach and services, foster deeper collaboration, partnerships and impact, all while celebrating the diversity that defines us.”

As CEO, Robinson will be tasked with working with the board, staff and community to develop and implement a strategic plan, according to the announcement. Part of this work will include strengthening engagement and relationships with Black, Indigenous and people of color LGBTQ+ people.

Robinson comes from Housing Forward, an agency formerly known as the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance that provides services to people experiencing homelessness. She also serves on the board of the ACLU of Texas and contributes to the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Board. She’s co-chaired the Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation organization.

“We are delighted to welcome Joli Angel Robinson to our team and look forward to the ways she will use her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, equity and positive community to make a positive impact on our organization and the greater Chicagoland LGBTQ+ community,” said Victor Ravago, board chair for the Center on Halsted’s executive committee.

Modesto Tico Valle, CEO of the Center on Halsted, speaks about the Chicago Police Department’s LGBTQ liaison program during a press conference on June 17, 2021. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Robinson fills a vacancy left by Valle, who departed from the role in March after a few months on leave that turned into a “period of reflection for the board and Tico,” Ravago said at the time.

“Tico touched so many and impacted so much of what the center is today, and it is hard to imagine what the center will look like without him here,” Ravago previously said. “However, there inevitably comes a time in which change is necessary to ensure that the next generation of leaders are prepared to take on the evolving challenges of today and tomorrow.”

Valle was named CEO in 2007, when he oversaw the opening of the organization’s 175,000-square-foot community center, according to the center’s website. Since then, the nonprofit has grown to have an annual budget of more than $7 million.

During Valle’s tenure, the center has offered programs and services ranging from volleyball, cooking classes and yoga to HIV testing, group therapy and job training, according to the Center on Halsted.

Valle also helped establish the Town Hall Apartments, an affordable and LGBTQ+-friendly senior living facility, and the nation’s first LGBTQ+ clinical psychology internship with Northwestern University, according to the website.

Valle has occasionally clashed with the center’s staff and community members, including in 2015 when a group of former employees wrote to the board saying he’d fostered a “toxic” environment with a “culture of distrust and suspicion among staff,” according to a Windy City Times report.

Valle was criticized in 2019 for employing a security firm owned by a police officer accused of attacking a Black person, but he hired a new firm that same year.

Valle serves as vice president of the Park District’s Board of Commissioners.

