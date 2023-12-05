BRIGHTON PARK — A controversial plan to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers at a vacant Brighton Park lot will not move forward due to environmental concerns, the State of Illinois announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency conducted a “thorough review” of an environmental report for the site released by the city Friday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office last week said that report cleared the site for “temporary residential use,” but construction was halted Monday until further sign off from the state.

“IEPA cited concerns related to insufficient soil sampling and remediation. Given the significant time required to conduct additional sampling, to process and analyze results, and to implement corresponding further remediation, the State will work with the City to identify alternate shelter options,” Pritzker’s office said in a statement.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), whose ward includes the site, said Tuesday she was pleased with the move from the governor’s office. Ramirez has been against the tent camp due to concerns from neighbors and a lack of “comprehensive discussion” about the long-term environmental effects people living on the land could face.

“I’m really, really happy the state intervened and was able to further assess,” she said.

Despite the tent plan being halted, Ramirez said she’s committed to making her ward a welcoming neighborhood for migrants.

The Mayor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson’s administration released a nearly 800-page environmental assessment for the Brighton Park site on Friday that found high levels of mercury and other dangerous contaminants on the lot, which officials said have been or will be cleaned up and removed.

To limit access to contaminated soil, contractors have also capped the entire lot with a 6-inch stone layer, which will be periodically inspected and maintained, according to the report.

But in a news release Tuesday, Pritzker’s office said those efforts “do not satisfy IEPA standards and are insufficient.”

“At a minimum, an expanded engineered barrier between contaminated soil and human exposure would need to be installed to address exposure concerns. Further investigation might also identify additional contamination that would require additional remediation,” according to the Governor’s Office. “Using IEPA’s Site Remediation Program guidelines, the insufficient sampling and remediation at the Brighton Park site does not meet State cleanup standards for residential use.”

The state is moving forward to stand up a brick-and-mortar shelter site in Little Village that will include 200 beds for migrant families.

The decision by Pritzker’s administration to pull the plug on the encampment is the latest sign of tension between the governor and Johnson over the handling of the ongoing migrant crisis.

When the state of Illinois announced it would spend an additional $160 million on the new arrivals mission in November, Pritzker said his administration was stepping in because the city wasn’t moving fast enough to house migrants sleeping outside police stations across the city.

“We’re stepping in here to try to help and accelerate this process. It isn’t moving fast enough. That’s why you’re seeing people still on the street and we just can’t have people on the street,” Pritzker said Nov. 16.

This week, the governor defended his relationship with Johnson after a Sun-Times story examined how the two leaders have butted heads over the migrant crisis, the Democratic National Convention and more.

“We have a good relationship with one another,” Pritzker said Monday. “I know that the media would like to, every time there’s a governor and a mayor of Chicago, when you occasionally have things you’re working out together, they want to turn it into, ‘they hate each other.’ Now there have been mayors and governors in the past that don’t like each other, but the truth is that we get along. We have a lot to accomplish.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

