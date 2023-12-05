AUSTIN — When he was a kid in Florida, then-12-year-old Cody Norman was out in the water at Cocoa Beach when he felt something wrap around his leg.

“That was the grossest, nastiest feeling,” Norman recalled. “I was freaking out, and I thought it was a jellyfish or a shark biting me. And then it’s just a Walmart bag. And I was like, ‘Wow, I just got so scared by a plastic bag?’”

Norman — now an artist, designer and educator — said that’s when he first realized there was plastic in the ocean and began to wonder where it came from and why it was there. He said the incident incited his passion for plastics and the environment.

Norman makes sculptures and designed objects from bioplastics and recycled plastics at Happy Returns, a studio he co-directs with another artist in the Austin neighborhood. This month, his first permanent public sculpture made from recycled plastics will be installed in downtown Oak Park.

“These pieces are supposed to resemble nature, but you’ll see the texture is not what people typically think of plastic,” the self-described “plastic miner” explained. “That’s because of the industrial processes, tools and money used to make that, versus mine are like craft plastic where it’s almost not thoroughly melted.”

Cody Norman’s “Roulette Baskets” on display and sale in the Idea House 3 at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. Credit: Calvin Anderson

The 31-year-old artist plays with plastic, including detergent containers, takeout boxes, broken chairs and more, exploring the possibilities of reinventing waste and provoking thought.

“For my work, it needs to have this foreign alien texture that makes people think: What is it? What am I looking at? Well, it’s plastic! Oh, it’s natural. Weird. And then trying to make that conversation happen.”

Norman’s 3D-printed baskets made from recycled PET plastics are both on display and for sale in the gallery-meets-retail store Idea House 3 at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

In mid-December, his first permanent public sculpture — made from recycled HDPE #2 plastics collected from Oak Park businesses and households — will be completed and installed in downtown Oak Park, near the Oak Park Green Line station and Metra station.

Cody Norman’s “Viticula” exhibited in the Oak Park neighborhood (right). Credit: Provided

Norman grew up with “an addiction to making things,” he said. His dad was a contractor, which gave young Cody access to a variety of materials for making art. In high school, Norman said he saved up to buy his first screen printing press and started making T-shirts with it, which he sold at music festivals and concerts.

In 2016, Norman made a six-leg “cellfish” monster with an iPhone as its head for his BFA showpiece at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He carved everything in that piece by hand, and sourced knockoff versions of kids’ shoes from Chinese factories for brands like Jordan, Dr. Martin and Chelsea to put on the monster’s feet.

In his West Side studio, he has tools like KUKA industrial robots, shredders, extrusion guns, CNC machines and more, building, repairing, retrofitting and even “creatively misusing” them for his creation, he said. He watches YouTube videos and reads research papers in the construction and robotics disciplines. He also works part-time as an automation engineer for industrial automation and robotics companies to learn how to use those machines.

Earlier this year, Norman had his solo exhibition named “re:animation” at I.M. Weiss Gallery in Detroit. Inspired by the idea of tracing the origin of the materials, the show featured an Adirondack-style chair, which Norman made by shredding and melting eight discarded chairs collected over the past three years onto a metal frame.

Cody Norman’s art projects: “Trace Chair” featured in his solo exhibition “re:animation” at I.M. Weiss Gallery. Credit: Provided.

“Cody, as always, looks at how the intersection of the process and the material can really create an object that has meaning for people, over not just for the sake of making the object and having it exist,” said Isabelle Weiss, the show’s gallerist and an art appraiser, who has collaborated with Norman for more than five years. “He really brings it together in a way that just seems so simple and elegant.”

To Norman, community engagement also matters. A good example is “Redemptive Plastics,” a collaborative project between Norman’s Happy Returns Studio and alt_ Chicago, a nonprofit that uses the arts to revitalize communities. Started last year, the project calls for volunteers to collect discarded plastics from the Austin community and clean, sort, shred and create raw materials that will be transformed into functional artwork.

Benches and other art pieces made with redeemed plastics by Norman and other artists in the program are installed in several community spaces, including the Austin Branch Public Library, 5615 W. Race Ave., and Harambee Community Garden, 440 N. Waller Ave.

“The community projects are more about engaging with people in the community and environmental justice, taking … this knowledge and sharing it with people that might not have access to that to empower themselves,” he said.

Cody Norman at work. Credit: Nathan Keay

Norman hopes to keep creatively misusing his tools to create more art objects made of recycled plastic, especially large-scale and open-ended installations.

“I’ve always wanted my work to be accessible and get a bigger audience,” Norman said. “I think it’s more of the awareness. It’s not our consumers’ [job] to deal with the plastic issue, but they do have power in their purchasing and their political decisions. So making decisions and seeing work like this, art has power. I’m not saving lives, but there is a potential to shift perceptions around plastic objects.”

