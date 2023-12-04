LINCOLN SQUARE — A North Side woman has been charged with drunken driving after fatally hitting a bicyclist on Damen Avenue.

Kali Rynearson, 30, was charged with one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence in the late October crash that resulted in the death of 59-year-old artist Don Heggemann, police said.

Rynearson was also charged with six traffic citations and one city ordinance violation in the incident, police said.

On the evening of Oct. 23, Heggemann was riding his bicycle northbound in the 5100 block of North Damen Avenue when Rynearson, driving in the same direction, hit him and drove away, police said at the time.

Rynearson, of North Center, was speeding and driving in the bicycle lane and tried to flee the scene before being stopped by officers, authorities said. Once she was apprehended, Rynearson submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which showed a blood-alcohol concentration of .20, according to the police report. The legal limit is .08.

The 30-year-old was found to have an empty whiskey bottle in her purse at the time of the crash, according to the Sun-Times. Rynearson’s citations were for failing to stop at three stop signs and driving in a bike lane, the newspaper reported.

Rynearson was arrested after the incident but was initially released without charges, sparking outcry from Hegemann’s loved ones and cycling advocates. She was arrested and charged Friday, police said.

Prosecutors with the State’s Attorney’s Office asked a judge to detain Rynearson pending trial, but that motion was denied at a court appearance Saturday, a spokesperson for the department said. Rynearson was released on electric monitoring and has a court date Tuesday.

Don Heggemann, 59, was killed Monday night after an intoxicated driver struck him in a bike lane in the 5100 block of North Damen Avenue, as seen on Oct. 25, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Hegemann lived in Edgewater and was a ceramics artist who worked in the art and design department at Northeastern Illinois University.

Originally from a town outside St. Louis, Hegemann was a passionate artist who had been active in the university’s department since 2010, said Kim Ambriz, chair of Northeastern’s art and design department.

Witty and always making people laugh, Heggemann was dedicated to his craft and helping other students learn, Ambriz said.

“We are pretty devastated,” Ambriz said shortly after Heggemann’s death. “He was the first person you would see when you came to the office. He worked with students, faculty [and] was a studio assistant. There is really big hole here.”

Hegemann’s death has also led to calls for more protections and better infrastructure for bicyclists. The fatal collision took place on a stretch of Damen Avenue that neighbors Winnemac Park and Amundsen High School. It contains a painted bike lane, but no physical barrier from car traffic.

Block Club’s Ariel Parrella-Aureli contributed reporting.

