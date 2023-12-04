BRIGHTON PARK — Despite being ruled “safe for temporary residential use,” construction at a Brighton Park lot slated to house up to 2,000 migrants is on hold, pending state review.

A city spokesperson confirmed Monday that all construction and remediation efforts at the proposed tent encampment site at 38th Street and California Avenue have been paused until the state of Illinois does further environmental assessments.

“Further base camp construction and remediation of an additional 1 ft. x 1 ft. x 1 ft. area of the 9.5-acre site will continue per the timeline set by the State of Illinois. There is no construction or remediation scheduled at this time. The City will share assessment of subsequent remediation as it becomes available,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

The holdup comes after the city released an environmental investigation and corrective action report Friday night that found high levels of mercury and other dangerous contaminants on the site, which officials said have been or will be cleaned up and removed.

The city has paused activity at the shelter for a least a week, a city attorney said at a Monday court hearing for a lawsuit seeking to block the site. State officials are reviewing the environmental report released Friday after newsrooms filed public information requests about it.

The full, nearly 800-page environmental assessment for the site, which was formerly used as a rail yard, zinc smelter and truck trailer parking, can be found here.

To limit access to contaminated soil, contractors have also capped the entire lot with a 6-inch stone layer, which will be periodically inspected and maintained, the report said.

But while construction began on the tent encampment last week, it’s unclear when — or if — it will now move forward. The base camp is set to be funded by the state, as Gov. JB Pritzker pledged last month to aid the city’s new arrivals mission, according to the Tribune.

Spokespeople for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency did not immediately return requests for comment, but Pritzker’s office confirmed that construction was “temporarily paused” pending a review of the environmental study.

Construction crews begin to build the winterized tent camp for migrants on the vacant lot at 37th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Meanwhile, a lawsuit from a group of Southwest Side neighbors aiming to block the migrant shelter is moving forward.

The neighbors filed the lawsuit against the city, Mayor Brandon Johnson and other top city officials in early November, saying City Hall is ignoring zoning laws and improperly relying on a state of emergency decree to push forward plans for the encampment. The neighbors sought an injunction to stop construction until a court could review the legal arguments.

Two Ukrainian Village neighbors filed a similar lawsuit in October.

At an emergency hearing at Daley Plaza Monday morning, Judge David B. Atkins said the short-term injunction for the Brighton Park site was not necessary since construction is already halted.

But going forward, city officials must give advanced notice to neighbors of any activity at the site, “out of an abundance of caution,” Atkins said.

City attorneys argued it would be burdensome to notify neighbors if a scientist from the state government is dropping by to collect soil samples and the city only has half hour notice.

City attorneys also argued that home rule authority and the fact these are temporary shelters means the city doesn’t need to follow the typical zoning and other housing rules that would apply for the regular construction of homes or other permanent structures.

Ultimately, the future of the site is now in the state’s hands, city attorneys said.

Construction crews begin to build the winterized tent camp for migrants on the vacant lot at 37th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The selection of the Brighton Park site earlier this year as the city’s first migrant tent encampment has garnered fierce backlash from some neighbors who oppose housing migrants in their neighborhood as well as over potential environmental risks.

According to the city’s environmental report, investigators found high levels of mercury in one area of the lot, which was excavated and disposed of offsite. Soil containing a chemical called bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate — used in PVC — “will be remediated via excavation and landfill disposal,” the report said.

Arsenic, lead and manganese were also found at levels “which exceeded in residential ingestion exposure route at certain sample locations,” according to the report.

“With the limited soil removal and placement and maintenance of the barrier, the site is safe for temporary residential use,” the Mayor’s Office said Friday.

The selection of the site for a base camp has been opposed not only by neighbors but also the area’s alderperson, Julia Ramirez (12th). In October, Ramirez was attacked during a protest against using the lot as an encampment.

Still, construction began at the site last Monday, even though the environmental report had not been released to the alderperson or the public. The report is dated Dec. 1.

“Let me be clear: I am opposed to the construction of this site, especially as the full environmental impact study results have not been shared with my office or with the community,” Ramirez wrote in an open letter to her constituents last week.

The “winterized base camps” were proposed by Johnson’s administration in September as a way to get thousands of new arrivals out of police stations and provide them a form of shelter as winter arrives.

As of Sunday morning, 527 asylum seekers were living in police stations, down from a high of more than 3,000 in mid-October, according to city data. More than 13,300 migrants are currently living across 26 city-run shelters.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: