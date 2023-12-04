AVONDALE — Residents of the 35th Ward can weigh in on how Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa should spend $1 million in aldermanic discretionary funds for next year’s budget.

Residents can vote online — or in person — on several potential public infrastructure projects for the ward through Dec. 21 under Ramirez-Rosa’s participatory budgeting process.

This year’s possible projects include alley resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and street resurfacing across the ward, as well as pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures like more bike lanes, bump outs, traffic circles and better lighting.

Residents can vote in person at the ward office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 2934 N. Milwaukee, or at this website. Residents can vote on three out of the five project categories to prioritize.

The 35th Ward covers Logan Square, Avondale, Irving Park, Hermosa and Albany Park.

Typically, alderpeople decide how to spend this money, but participatory budgeting — where residents decide on what gets funded — has gained popularity in the last few years, and more officials have opted to participate in the program. Ramirez-Rosa started doing participatory budgeting when he was elected in 2015.

Past winning projects of the program included new street lamps near two schools, new fencing and alley resurfacing, among other projects.

