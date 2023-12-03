BRONZEVILLE — Fire severely damaged the historical Swift Mansion in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood, an 1892 structure built by the founder of the meatpacking empire as a wedding gift to his daughter.

The fire broke out Sunday morning and tore through the roof of the granite, castle-like, Richardsonian Romanesque building at 4500 S. Michigan Ave. No was hurt in the fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire began in a rear stairwell, the fire department tweeted Monday. It was the “result of human action” and is being investigated as arson, the department said.

The Swift Mansion was heavily damaged in a fire. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Swift Mansion was heavily damaged in a fire. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Swift Mansion was heavily damaged in a fire. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Firefighters battle a blaze at the Swift Mansion, 4500 S. Michigan Ave. Credit: Chicago Fire Department

The extent of the damage was not immediately known. The building had been owned for more than 20 years by Maurice and Christine Perkins, who put the home on the market in 2017 for $2.7 million.

The building was once home to the Chicago Urban League before becoming the headquarters of the Perkins’ nonprofit Inner City You and Adult Foundation, which helped people coming out of state prison find jobs. At one point, men looking to re-establish their lives lived in the historic mansion.

The historic Swift Mansion at 4500 S. Michigan Ave. caught fire on Dec. 3, 2023. Credit: Chicago Fire Department

The home was originally a gift to Helen Swift Morris and her new husband Edward Morris, the children of two rival meatpacking giants. Swift’s founder, Gustavus Franklin Swift, gifted the home to the couple. Edward Morris was head of Morris & Company, which later merged with Swift & Company and Armour & Company to form a meatpacking goliath.

The home was built in the run-up to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, when the South Side saw a huge building boom, according to a 1977 nomination for the building to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Swift Mansion is built of grey granite laid up in rustic face with alternative wide and narrow stones cut true and square,” according to the nomination. “The overall design is heavily influenced by the work of H.H. Richardson and is devoid of classically derived ornament.”

The interior features meticulously carved woodwork that seems to cover every surface.

Maurice and Christine Perkins spent their early years in the neighborhood before establishing their nonprofit, according to a 2017 DNAinfo article about the house hitting the market. In the late ’70s, Maurice was known in the neighborhood as the owner of Caesar’s Palace nightclub on 45th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue who bought a new Chrysler every year.

In 1979, Christine said they got a wake-up call.

“One New Year’s Eve, we were holding an event, and a person was chasing someone else, and a bullet went through the window, and it all changed for us,” Christine said told DNAinfo in 2017.

Maurice and Christine Perkins Credit: DNAinfo/Sam Cholke

She said they looked around and realized that many of the people in their nightclub were now out of work, and the neighborhood was going downhill fast.

In the Army, Maurice had run the Plantation Club in Frankfurt, Germany. After their decision to start helping the neighborhood, Maurice started thinking about why he’d ended up there in the first place.

Maurice said when he was 17, he got arrested, and a judge took pity on him and let him join the Army instead of sending him to jail. He said the incident gave him a second chance, as well as the experience he needed to start his own club.

The foundation started in a basement on 48th Street, and in 1995 moved to the Swift Mansion when the Chicago Urban League moved to its new home next door.

Credit: Chicago Architecture Foundation/Eric Allix Rogers

Credit: Chicago Architecture Foundation/Eric Allix Rogers

Credit: Chicago Architecture Foundation/Eric Allix Rogers

Credit: Chicago Architecture Foundation/Eric Allix Rogers

Credit: Chicago Architecture Foundation/Eric Allix Rogers

Credit: Chicago Architecture Foundation/Eric Allix Rogers

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated that the cause of the fire was ruled an arson. However, the final cause is still under investigation.

