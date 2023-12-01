CHICAGO — After weeks of protests and ongoing anticipation for environmental reports, construction on the city’s planned tent camp for migrants in Brighton Park began this week.

Neighbors continue to protest as construction crews begin to build the winterized tent camp for migrants on the vacant lot at 37th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Construction crews begin to build the winterized tent camp for migrants on the vacant lot at 37th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Brighton Park Base Camp For Migrants To Break Ground Wednesday, City Says

Neighbors say this West Humboldt Park home is a magnet for danger and a “scourge” on the block. It’s owned by the Chicago Housing Authority, as seen on Nov. 14, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Neighbor Les Kniskern poses for a portrait outside the neglected CHA scattered site building at 2956 N. Oak Park Ave. in Montclare on Nov. 21, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: As City Battles Housing Shortage, CHA Lets Hundreds Of Empty Homes Decay

Migrants continue to seek shelter in tents outside Chicago Police Department’s 10th District in North Lawndale amid cold temperatures and the city’s efforts to “decompress” police stations, as seen on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

A migrant wears a pair of shorts as migrants continue to seek shelter inside and outside Chicago Police Department’s 10th District in North Lawndale amid cold temperatures and the city’s efforts to “decompress” police stations, as seen on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Migrants continue to seek shelter inside and outside Chicago Police Department’s 10th District in North Lawndale amid cold temperatures and the city’s efforts to “decompress” police stations, as seen on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: City Moves Migrants Out Of Some Police Stations As Winterized Camp Construction Begins

Janice Aponte poses in front of two newly completed oil paintings at her home studio. Credit: Yue Li

Read more: Artist Janice Aponte Honors Puerto Rican Roots In ‘Flower Girl’ Exhibition

A group of neighbors created the Lunt Tenants Association with help from the Chicago Union of Tenants, an organization that helps tenants understand their rights. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Read more: Rogers Park Tenants Unionize To Push Landlord To Fix ‘Unlivable’ Pest Infestations, Mold And Leaks

Strugglebeard Bakery owner Quinton McNair poses Nov. 29 in front of a mural by Renisha James in the bakery, 5221 S. Harper Court in Hyde Park. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Strugglebeard Bakery’s everything brownies on display at the Harper Court shop Wednesday. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Army Vet Opens Strugglebeard Bakery In Hyde Park: ‘I Infused My Own Personality In The Shop’

Former resident Thelia gives testimony as the Fair Tenants Union held a community hearing against notorious Albany Park landlord Gary Carlson on Nov. 27, 2023. Carlson said he would be in attendance and bailed last minute. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Former tenant Bernie Smith gives testimony as the Fair Tenants Union held a community hearing against notorious Albany Park landlord Gary Carlson on Nov. 27, 2023. Carlson said he would be in attendance but bailed last minute. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Northwest Side Renters Want Judge To Strip Problem Buildings From ‘Slumlord’ Owner

Mayor Brandon Johnson greets Father Michael Pfleger after he spoke at a press conference on the mobilization of Chicago’s faith and philanthropic communities in providing housing and resources for new arrivals at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church on Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Pastor John Zayas speaks alongside Mayor Brandon Johnson at a press conference on the mobilization of Chicago’s faith and philanthropic communities in providing housing and resources for new arrivals at Grace and Peace Lutheran Church on Nov. 28, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: 17 Churches To Become Migrant Shelters As City Hurries To Provide Housing For Winter

From left: Community organizers Sara Galván Orozco, Alex Galván Gomez and Crystal Vance Guerra pose for a portrait at the Southeast Mutual Aid “community closet” in East Side. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Alex Galván Gomez and Crystal Vance Guerra of the Southeast Mutual Aid take asylum seekers Lucmar (black shirt) and Yessica (white sweater) shopping for beauty supplies in South Chicago on Nov. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Southeast Mutual Aid Helping Migrants, Neighbors Alike: ‘There Will Always Be A Need’

The Chicago skyline is seen as Chicago Police respond to a call of a person with a knife on a CTA Blue Line train at the California stop in Logan Square on Nov. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Stop signs and freshly painted crosswalks were recently added to the intersection of Augusta Boulevard and Hoyne Avenue in Ukrainian Village, as seen on Nov. 30, 2023.

Frederick Douglass Academy High School nearing the end of the school day. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Read more: Why Does This West Side High School Have Only 33 Students?

A man brings personal belongings inside a migrant shelter at 1308 N Elston Ave. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Read more: Migrant Shelter Opens Near Salt Shed In Goose Island

The espresso and tea bar at Oro Chocolate & Coffee in Wicker Park Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Oro Chocolate & Coffee, With Beans Sourced From Nicaragua, Opens In Wicker Park

Billy Zureikat prepares a pizza in his Logan Square apartment on Nov. 22, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Mouthwatering Pizzas Inspired By Bears’ Opponents Are This Cook’s Game-Day Passion