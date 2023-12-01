OLD IRVING PARK — Northwestern Medicine’s new $150 million medical facility is now open and ready to offer primary, immediate and specialty care services to neighbors on the Northwest Side.

The outpatient center opened in November at 4445 W. Irving Park Road and has more than 30 providers, according to a Northwestern news release.

“Patients are now able to receive primary and specialty care in Old Irving Park, close to where they live and work,” said Dr. Leonardo Vargas, the center’s medical director. “We’re delighted to provide the services patients need within their community and to create jobs in the Old Irving Park area.”

Services offered at the new facility include cardiology, ophthalmology, optometry and an optical shop, urology, gastroenterology, physical therapy and occupational therapy, orthopaedic surgery, medical oncology and infusion services, as well as medical imaging and laboratory services.

Dermatology, endocrinology and gynecology services will be available next year, according to Northwestern.

The 160,000-square-foot-building also features on-site parking with 350 spaces and a sustainable design with eight electric vehicle charging stations, three green roofs and low-emitting materials used throughout the building.

In 2020, Northwestern bought an entire block of Irving Park Road between North Kilbourn and North Kenneth avenues that included the former site of Sabatino’s at 4441 W. Irving Park to build the center.

The project underwent numerous changes at the request of the community and Ald. Jim Gardiner (45th) before he threw his support behind the project and got unanimous City Council approval for the design in 2021.

