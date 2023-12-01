CHICAGO — Veterinarians are warning people to limit their dogs’ interactions with other dogs as a respiratory illness spreads throughout the country.

Vets have identified the contagious illness in dogs in at least 12 states, but not much is known about what causes the illness or how to best treat it, said Byron de la Navarre, chief of staff at Animal House of Chicago.

“We don’t think it’s here in Chicago necessarily just yet, but it unfortunately may be moving this way,” de la Navarre said. “Just like with anything, even like with COVID, you just have to use common sense and try to keep your dog away from other dogs until we know more about this.”

The Oregon Veterinary Medical Association has received more than 200 reports of atypical canine infections since this summer, and the majority of dogs are showing mild symptoms, according to its website.

Vets think the illness could be a form of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease, which is known to occasionally cause outbreaks, according to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association.

“We suggest caution rather than worry,” according to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association’s website. “The number of cases reported to [the association] represents a very small percentage of Oregon’s dog population.”

Jay Spainhour, owner of Tucker’s Pups Pet Resort in Fulton Market, said employees implement several strategies to reduce the risk of spreading contagious diseases due to the 2015 outbreak of canine influenza, which had similar symptoms.

The first level of protection at Tucker’s Pups, 219 N. Carpenter St., is all dogs who stop by for grooming, boarding or training must be fully vaccinated against known illnesses, and they must be symptom-free, Spainhour said.

Although there isn’t a vaccine for the new illness dogs are experiencing, vaccines that protect dogs from canine influenza and bordatella can help them fight off other respiratory illnesses, de la Navarre said.

“Every dog that comes into our facility must be fully vaccinated and symptom-free, which is a lot different from a dog park where you just don’t know,” Spainhour said.

Tucker’s Pups also has an HVAC system that replaces the air inside with fresh air several times per hour, Spainhour said. The air ducts also have ultraviolet light, which helps to kill contagions in the air, he said.

“You can tell the difference when you walk in; the air feels fresh,” Spainhour said. “It’s an airborne illness, so getting the infected air out is very important.”

Employees also frequently clean the facility using animal-specific disinfectants, rather than typical cleaning products that aren’t always effective against illnesses that impact dogs, according to Tucker’s Pups’ website.

If an outbreak does occur, Tucker’s Pups employees would notify customers, take dogs to the vet if necessary, isolate them from other dogs, monitor their health and deep clean the facility more often, according to its website.

“From our perspective, unless you’re going to live in a bubble and never have your dogs around any other dogs ever for the next six months, you probably don’t need to disrupt your life,” Spainhour said. “If your dog has risk factors, like advanced age or underlying health conditions, that changes the equation a bit. But we believe the risk for healthy dogs is fairly low.”

Symptoms To Watch Out For

If your dog is showing any symptoms of illness, seek veterinary care and isolate them from other dogs.

Coughing and sneezing

Discharge coming from eyes or nose

Lethargy

Decreased appetite

How To Prevent Your Dog From Getting Sick

Make sure your dog’s vaccinations are all up to date. Although there’s not a vaccine specific to the respiratory illness going around, vaccinations for other known diseases can help your dog fight off other illnesses.

Limit your dog’s access to dog parks and other places where you would interact with unknown dogs who might be sick or might not be fully vaccinated.

Avoid communal water bowls and toys, especially if you don’t know the other dogs that have used them.

