CHICAGO — Chicagoans can bundle up and beat the winter blues at heated patios and rooftops across the city.
There are plenty of places to grab libations and food while keeping warm and toasty across the city, whether you’re in the mood for Greek eats, Latin street food, cocktails in the sky, beer by the fire or just good old comfort food.
Block Club rounded up more than heated 30 bars and patios in the city. Have one you think we should add? Email the details to Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.
Andersonville
Fireside Restaurant & Lounge
5739 N. Ravenswood Ave.
773-561-7433
Website
Feast on salads, burgers, ribs and more classic American fare on Fireside’s heated, all-weather patio.
Beverly And Morgan Park
Open Outcry Brewing Company
10934 S. Western Ave.
773-629-6055
Website
Indulge in beer and pizza at this South Side establishment while staying cozy and warm in outdoor glass domes on the patio.
Bronzeville And Near South Side
VU Rooftop
133 E. Cermak Road
312-528-0191
Website
Sitting 22 stories high, VU’s rooftop bar features city vistas, three bars and two patios, plus fire pits, private igloos and retractable windows for cold temperatures.
Downtown
Château Carbide
230 N. Michigan Ave., 24th floor
312-777-9000
Website
Perched atop the Pendry Chicago hotel, this French-countryside-inspired rooftop boasts a cocktail bar, seasonal bites and an indoor-outdoor space filled with lush greenery. Its seasonal Winter Garden also offers private winter lodges, each with a cozy fireplace, blankets and plush seating for up to six people.
Londonhouse Chicago
85 E. Wacker Drive, 22nd floor
312-357-1200
Website
Sip hot and cold holiday cocktails on LondonHouse Chicago’s rooftop — decked with private heated igloos, twinkling lights and whimsical decor.
Offshore Rooftop & Bar
1000 E. Grand Ave.
312-535-6660
Website
Enjoy American fare and a full-service bar at the nation’s largest rooftop, with collapsable floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views of the city and Lake Michigan.
RPM Seafood
317 N. Clark St.
312-900-9035
Website
Indulge in fine dining and drinks by the Chicago River in private greenhouses that dot RPM’s patio through the cold months.
Upstairs At The Gwen
521 N. Rush St.
312-645-1500
Website
Sip on warm drinks, cozy up by fire pits and enjoy curling and cocktails on The Gwen’s Art Deco-inspired rooftop, reimagined for cold winter temperatures.
Hyde Park
Ascione Bistro
1500 E. 55th St.
773-363-8161
Website
Indulge in pasta, salads, meat, wine and more Italian-inspired eats and drinks on enclosed, heated patio spaces.
Lakeview
Farm Bar
1300 W. Wellington Ave.
773-281-2599
Website
Enjoy comforting Midwestern cuisine, including burgers, cheese curds and tomato soup, on this Lakeview establishment’s heated outdoor patio. Alongside a menu of “food your grandmother would have made,” guests can sip on beer, cocktails and ciders.
Lincoln Park
The J. Parker
1816 N. Clark St., Suite 13
312-254-4747
Website
Dine and drink on this enclosed and heated rooftop above Hotel Lincoln, complete with views of Lake Michigan and the skyline.
Logan Square & Hermosa
Andros Taverna
2542 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-365-1900
Website
This contemporary Greek and Mediterranean hot spot serves up menu items like kataifi cheese pie, spanakopita and pistachio cocktails. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining on a heated patio, enclosed by a glass canopy.
Park & Field
3509 W. Fullerton Ave.
773-360-7373
Website
This indoor-outdoor vintage sports club serves up chef-made meals, craft beer and cocktails. Through the winter season, guests can stay warm in fully enclosed and heated spaces with fire pits.
Rica Arepa
4253 W. Armitage Ave.
773-543-3000
Website
Savor authentic Venezuelan meals and drinks at a laid-back venue with a heated and enclosed rooftop.
The Whale
2427 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-825-2900
Website
From an open-air, heated patio, guests can enjoy upscale dining and an open bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Pilsen
Pilsen Yards
1163 W. 18th St.
312-243-2410
Website
This eatery and bar serves up Latin street food, from tacos and ceviche to carne asada and hummus. Grab a drink and enjoy music from the venue’s heated patio, with vinyl DJ sets taking over the hot spot Thursday-Sunday.
River North
IO Godfrey
127 W. Huron St.
312-374-1830
Website
Dreamy decor and enchanting igloos take over the IO Godfrey’s rooftop, creating a winter wonderland for the holiday season.
Joy District
112 W. Hubbard St.
312-651-3979
Website
This River North establishment’s third-floor rooftop turns into a winter wonderland during colder months, complete with heaters, enclosed igloos for outdoor dining and seasonal decor.
Tanta
118 W. Grand Ave.
312-222-9700
Website
Sip on a Pisco Sour and soak in Peruvian culture at Tanta’s indoor-outdoor venue with a heated rooftop.
The Smith
400 N. Clark St.
312-312-5100
Website
Enjoy upscale dining and drinks on The Smith’s heated outdoor patio in the heart of River North.
South Loop
Reggies
2105 S. State St.
312-949-0120
Website
Stay warm on this music club’s rooftop bar, which is heated with a wood stove and propane heaters. It also features eight flat-screen TVs, a pool table, basketball pop-a-shot and bag games.
West Loop
Aba
302 N. Green St.
773-645-1400
Website
Escape to this indoor-outdoor Mediterranean restaurant and stay warm through the colder months on its heated rooftop patio.
Cabra
200 N. Green St.
312-761-1717
Website
Immerse yourself in Peruvian-inspired eats and drinks while taking in views from this West Loop establishment’s enclosed rooftop space.
Selva
311 N. Morgan St.
312-764-1919
Website
Atop the Emily Hotel’s seventh-floor rooftop is a cocktail bar and patio inspired by nights in Mexico, kept warm with heated lamps and fires.
West Town
Beatnik
1604 W. Chicago Ave.
312-929-4945
Website
Enjoy the outdoors — without the cold — in Beatnik’s courtyard-style dining space, filled with lush greenery and enclosed by full-length windows through the winter months.
Frontier
1072 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-772-4322
Website
Toast to the holidays and get toasty by the fireplace in Frontier’s all-weather beer garden.
Wicker Park And Bucktown
Big Star
1531 N. Damen Ave.
773-235-4039
Website
Beat the winter blues with tacos and whiskey on Big Star’s enclosed, heated patio space.
Kennedy Rooftop
1551 W. North Ave.
773-270-6770
Website
Cozy up and keep warm on the Kennedy Rooftop’s heated terrace on the eighth floor of Hyatt Place. Guests can reserve their own rooftop igloo.
Paradise Park
1913 W. North Ave.
773-687-9117
Website
This trailer-park-themed heated patio is open year-round, serving up pizza, drinks and good times.
Taxim
1558 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-252-1558
Website
Feel the heat year-round on Taxim’s rooftop while sipping Greek wines and spirits.
The Perch
1932 W. Division St.
773-486-2739
Website
Avoid the winter blues at The Perch’s heated beer garden.
Whiskey Business
1367 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-698-7362
Website
This Wicker Park establishment is offering movie nights, curling, heated igloos and more through the winter.
Wrigleyville
Wood
3335 N. Halsted St.
773-935-9663
Website
Wood offers indoor seating and an outdoor heated patio space so guests can stay warm while enjoying local food and libations.
