LINCOLN PARK — DePaul University has the green light to renovate its Sullivan Athletic Center after gaining permits for the work last week.

The Department of Buildings issued a permit Nov. 21 that will allow DePaul to renovate the first three floors of the Sullivan Athletic Center, 2323 N. Sheffield Ave.

The work is part of a larger athletics project that also involves building a new training center across the street in place of four 1890s rowhouses and a 1924 courtyard building. While the permit for the Sullivan Athletic Center renovation is granted, the other parts of the project will need approval from Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd), the Chicago Plan Commission, the City’s Council zoning committee and full City Council.

Construction on the Sullivan Athletic Center is expected to begin this month and wrap up by fall next year, said Courtney Day, associate athletics director for communications and digital strategy at DePaul.

A rendering of the new proposed facility. Credit: Provided/Antunovich Associates, HTNB, DePaul University

The current athletic center’s amenities are not enough to accommodate DePaul’s 215 student athletes, DeWayne Peevy, DePaul’s vice president and director of athletics, said during a November community meeting about the project.Staff members are crammed into offices, sports medicine resources are lacking and most student athletes don’t have lounging spaces or individual locker rooms, he said.

Recruits have turned DePaul down for these reasons, while other student athletes — and coaches — have transferred out, Peevy said.

“Our current facilities are in disrepair and are not adequate to meet the baseline expectations and the level of care we need to provide our Big East-level student athletes,” he said. “We’re not competitive, and this is largely why. It takes facilities to recruit top talent.”

The renovation — designed by Antunovich Associates and HNTB — will add support space, including a team dining area, nutrition bar, sports medicine treatment offices, hydrotherapy, a weight room and multi-purpose meeting rooms, according to the project’s plans.

The two parts of the project have a combined price tag of $60 million, which Peevy said will be entirely funded through private donations and corporate gifts.

Historic Lincoln Park buildings in the 2300 block of North Sheffield Avenue face demolition as DePaul University plans to expand their athletic complex, as seen on Sept. 26, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The project has received mixed feedback from neighbors, with some criticizing the plans for requiring the demolition of four historical rowhouses and student housing.

Two of the rowhouses to be torn down at 2310 and 2316 N. Sheffield Ave. are orange-rated in the Chicago Historic Resources Survey, meaning they have an architectural feature or historical association that contributes to the context of the surrounding community.

Knudsen’s office has not taken a stance on the proposal and used last month’s meeting as part of a community meeting process before the project is reviewed by city officials.

