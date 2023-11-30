ROGERS PARK — Jarvis Square will turn into a holiday market this weekend with the annual Shop Jarvis Square event.

Shop Jarvis Square is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Jarvis Avenue. The event will feature more than 40 vendors lining the public square and inside local businesses, including Charmers Cafe, Horseplay, Women’s Art Collective and R Public House.

Vendors will sell handmade gifts while businesses on the square will offer food and drink plus their own gifts to buy.

Santa will stop by, and a storytelling event will take place at Charmers Cafe, 1500 W. Jarvis Ave.

For more information on the event, click here.

