ROGERS PARK — A group of Rogers Park tenants formed a union and staged a demonstration Wednesday to demand their landlord resolve unsafe living conditions in their building, including mold and pest infestations.

Nearly 30 tenants, who live in the building at 1154 W. Lunt Ave, signed a letter calling on Winnemac Properties to acknowledge the maintenance issues they’ve been experiencing for more than a year.

Residents said in the letter they have experienced recurring issues with pests — including bedbugs, mice and roaches — as well as repeated leaks in the roof, broken laundry facilities and disrespectful behavior from management. Neighbors said there have been bedbugs in the building since spring 2022.

The tenants want Winnemac Properties to provide a written plan within the next 30 days that covers how these issues will be addressed, according to the letter.

“We hope that you will engage with these demands in good faith and that we can collaborate to make 1154 W. Lunt Ave. a good home,” the letter reads. “We have the right to housing, and we deserve dignified conditions and a safe place. We pay a great deal of money every month and expect to see more of it go toward the upkeep of the building.”

Some of the tenants, who are part of the newly formed Lunt Tenants Association, delivered the letter Wednesday morning to Winnemac Properties’ office, 4818 N. Damen Ave..

“It’s really unfortunate that they’re essentially making this place unlivable,” said Ambrosine Mercer, who’s lived in the building since May. “I hope to stay there, but if it gets worse, we’ll have to move because it’s just awful.”

Joseph Tozer, leasing and marketing director at Winnemac Properties, said his team “is looking into all they have to say” in the letter. He said there had been “no recent requests for communication about this building from the tenants” and the “the outstanding work orders and pest reports are currently at a minimum.”

“We have been a professional management company in Chicago for roughly 25 years, and take the needs of our tenants very seriously,” Tozer said in a statement. “This is the first time anything like this has happened.”

Two of the organized tenants, Celia Williams and Morgan Eklund, read the Lunt Tenants Association’s letter of demands aloud outside Winnemac Properties’ office, 4818 N. Damen Ave. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

Mercer and her partner have been dealing with mice, roaches and bedbugs since the summer, shortly after they moved in, she said. There was also a leak in their apartment that was not fixed and caused mold to take over Mercer’s bathroom, she said.

When they tried reporting these issues on the management company’s online maintenance portal, their requests would be marked “complete” but no one came to fix the problems, Mercer said.

Mercer’s partner went to the hospital a few times because they are allergic to bedbugs and experienced severe symptoms, like vomiting blood, she said.

“It’s been just atrocious to deal with the bedbugs, and we have a puppy at home, too, so that doesn’t help,” Mercer said.

Tozer denied the company had not responded to the tenants’ complaints. Professional pest control companies “have been treating the building intensively since [bedbug] sightings began,” Tozer said.

Pest control companies treat common areas and any units where residents report seeing bedbugs on a weekly basis, but Winnemac began treating the Lunt Avenue building twice a week when numerous tenants reported seeing bedbugs, Tozer said.

He said some residents who reported bedbugs didn’t allow the pest control companies into their units to treat the affected areas.

“The technicians were inspecting and/or treating hallways, stairwells, vestibules, outdoor areas, and any units that reported issues, or were in a cluster around a known problem unit and allowed us to go in and inspect them,” Tozer said in his statement.

Tozer said a city inspector determined there was a “huge improvement to the bed bug infestation” as of mid-October, saying they did not find any pests inside several units that repeatedly reported problems, according to the text of an email the inspector sent to Ald. Maria Hadden’s (49th) office. The inspector said the building did not require further inspections at that point, according to Tozer’s statement.

“I hope the tenants can come to recognize that we have been dealing with the issue in the manners dictated by the [city] ordinances, and the advised practices of the pest control companies,” Tozer said. “Everyone involved on our end would like nothing more than for the tenants to feel comfortable in their homes.”

A group of neighbors created the Lunt Tenants Association with help from the Chicago Union of Tenants, an organization that helps tenants understand their rights. Credit: Block Club Chicago/Kayleigh Padar

The tenants created a union with support from the Chicago Union of Tenants, an organization that helps tenants understand their rights and what they can do if their landlord isn’t meeting their needs.

Chicago Union of Tenants has helped to create other tenants’ unions, including at the historic Hilliard Towers Apartments in Chinatown.

“By getting together and making collective demands of management and putting pressure on them, you can assert a much better life as a tenant,” said Derek Eller, an organizer with the Chicago Union of Tenants.

