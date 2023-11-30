NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Side nonprofit is bringing a new Christmas market to North Lawndale to promote local businesses.

Light Up Lawndale will hold its first Winter Lawndaleland Market 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Douglass Park Cultural Center, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive.

The free holiday market aims to connect neighbors, local vendors and nonprofits with the goal of promoting financial literacy, according to Light Up Lawndale founder Princess Shaw. Light Up Lawndale is a social services and economic development organization headquartered in the neighborhood.

Vendors at the Winter Lawndaleland Market will distribute “Lawndale Bucks” to neighbors that can be used to buy toys during Light Up Lawndale’s fourth annual Christmas tree lighting 5-9 p.m. Dec. 16. The tree lighting will also be held at the Douglass Park Cultural Center.

The CTA Holiday Bus will be docked at the tree lighting for photos with the community, Shaw said. The event will also feature a live DJ and activities such as youth caroling, photos with Santa, snowshoe walking and a gingerbread house exhibition.

Shaw said she modeled Lawndaleland and the Lawndale Bucks concept after a Kris Kringle Market to illustrate how money circulates within a community, promoting financial literacy while also showcasing nonprofits and businesses in the neighborhood.

“I remember playing Monopoly, and having money was exciting to me. I sought to bring that feeling to life,” Shaw said. “This event was about showcasing that we have businesses worth investing in and people worth investing in.”

A holiday tree set up along Douglas Boulevard at the Light Up Lawndale event outside Stone Temple Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 19 in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Significant financial challenges exist in Chicago’s Black communities such as North Lawndale and Austin.

Much of the West Side is devoid of bank access and wealth-building opportunities. A 2021 study by the Brookings Institute found the number of banks in the U.S. in majority-Black neighborhoods such as Austin decreased 14.6 percent since 2010. Data from the Chicago Health Atlas shows that 42 percent of adults in North Lawndale do not have a checking or savings account.

A report by WBEZ in 2020 found that for every dollar banks loaned to Chicago’s white neighborhoods, they invested 12 cents in Black neighborhoods and 13 cents in the Latino neighborhoods.

Shaw said Light Up Lawndale started in 2020 to help the community cope with the COVID-19 restrictions that left residents stuck in their houses, and to reclaim an area afflicted by gun violence and murder.

Light Up Lawndale’s community partners throughout the years include Chicago Cares, I AM ABLE, Equiticity, St. Agatha Catholic Church, Lawndale Pop-Up Spot, North Lawndale Historical and Cultural Society, Firehouse Community Arts Center, Douglass Park Library, Chicago Police Department and North Lawndale Reads/Open Books.

Kena Young, Firehouse Community Arts Center’s director of operations, said the tree lighting event has a net-positive effect on the neighborhood’s mood during the holidays.

“Anything where we are bringing light to the community is worth it. I’m glad we can constantly shed light and love on each other,” Young said.

The Lawndaleland event is still accepting both indoor and outdoor vendors; the online application is here.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: