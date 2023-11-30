CHICAGO — Welcome to December! The first weekend of this festive month naturally features loads of markets for your holiday shopping as well as winter-themed concerts, fancy food parties and an assortment of Christmas tree lightings to kick off the season.

Here’s a roundup of 25 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

5-9 p.m. Thursday

Easy Does It, 2354 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Enjoy French wines and bistro dines at this pop-up food event. Admission is free and tasting tickets are $10 online.

Credit: Provided: Jon Orgaz

5-8 p.m. Friday

Along Wilson and Broadway commercial corridors

Enjoy sweet treats, warm drinks and menu samples from local Uptown businesses at this 9th annual walk. There will also be live holiday music, a pop-up holiday market and photo opportunities with Panda Claus.

6-7:30 p.m. Friday

Millennium Park, 49 N. Michigan Ave.

Bundle up and join neighbors in singing holiday tunes. The sing-alongs are led by local choral groups and are held Friday evenings through Dec. 15.

6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday

Chopin Plaza, 6100 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Take pictures with Santa, sip on hot chocolate and spiced wine, enjoy cookies, live music and more. Neighbors are also encouraged to bring an ornament to hang on the tree in honor of a loved one.

An artist with Nadeau’s Ice Sculptures creates a snowman sculpture out of ice during a demonstration at the 2021 Hyde Park Holly-Day. Credit: Sophia Castro

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

5235 S. Harper Court and other locations throughout Hyde Park

Enjoy a variety of free holiday festivities throughout Hyde Park this weekend, including ice carving demonstrations, movie screenings, photos with Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday crafts, dance performances and more.

11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Celebrate the holidays with a Winter Glow concert, featuring singers and choirs from across the city singing original songs, classical works, winter hits and more. Tickets are available online for $30 or on a pay-what-you-can basis. To purchase tickets at a price other than $30, email info@unitingvoiceschicago.org.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave.

Shop vintage and local handmade goods from more than 80 vendors in the heart of Ravenswood. There will also be food and drink at this free market. Online RSVPs are encouraged.

11:15 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

St. Paul & the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave.

Shop for the holidays and support the church’s migrant support program at this holiday gift fair. Find art, pottery, household items, theater tickets and more.

Ukrainian Institute Of Modern Art Makers Market

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art, 2320 W. Chicago Ave.

Shop from more than 30 local vendors at this family-friendly holiday market. It also features local drink sponsors and a raffle for prizes from local businesses. Find a list of vendors and $5 entry tickets here.

Noon-8 p.m. Saturday

Swoboda Deaf Center, 7050 W. Belmont Ave.

This family-friendly fest has a holiday market, deaf-owned businesses, food, holiday drinks, crafts, giveaways and more for the whole family. There will also be kid-friendly activities such as DIY snow globes. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, which covers admission and one beverage.

Joffrey Ballet’s The Nutcracker in 2022 © Todd Rosenberg Photography Credit: Provided: Todd Rosenberg

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday

Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr.

Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s holiday classic returns to the main stage this weekend, with magical performances by the Joffrey Ballet against a Chicago setting. Tickets start at $40 online.

4 p.m. Saturday

1493 N. Damen Ave.

There will be free hot cocoa and festive carolers at Wicker Park’s Christmas tree-lighting ceremony.

4-7 p.m. Saturday

Color Club, 4146 N. Elston Ave. – 2nd Floor

Wine and dine at a French-themed fundraiser benefiting the John B. Murphy School and Independence Park Farmers Market. Tickets are $55 online and $65 at the door.

The Andersonville Holiday Trolley will help transport shoppers along Clark Street for Late Night Andersonville. Credit: Andersonville Chamber of Commerce

5-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Departs from the Swedish American Museum, 5211 N. Clark St.

Take a free trolley ride through Andersonville that features carolers and makes stops at local spots like Foursided and Parson’s.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday

Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St.

Celebrate the annual Christmas Tree lighting with musical performances, a live DJ and a visit from Santa.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.

Enjoy holiday shopping, Mass, breakfast, a craft and bake sale, music, dance, a visit from Santa and more at this Christmas Bazaar. Tickets for breakfast are $20 for adults and $10 for children and RSVPs are required. Entry is free. Find more information here.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Morgan MFG, 401 N. Morgan St.

The whole family (and dogs on leashes) are invited to this artisan market, featuring more than 100 vendors, gourmet food items, bistro seating and a stocked bar. Kids younger than 12 get in free. Tickets starting at $8 are available online.

1-6 p.m. Sunday

Whiner Beer Co., 1400 W. 46th St.

Beef up your vinyl collection at a Southwest Side record fair, featuring several vinyl sellers, live DJ sets and a raffle to win a vintage Technics turntable. There will be both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available. This event is open to all ages.

5 p.m. Sunday

Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

Chicago’s Middle East Music Ensemble is performing its annual Turkish music concert this weekend with special guest Firas Zreik, a Palestinian qanun player. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure seats.

PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At

6:30 p.m. Friday

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave.

Catch a can’t miss-night with Pierce The Veil, L.S. Dunes and more at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Friday.

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday; 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday

The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave.

The “Impractical Jokers” star is bringing his antics to The Vic Theatre for four shows across Friday and Saturday.

5 p.m. Saturday

Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave.

Head to Epiphany Center for the Arts for a free night with DJ Funky Blackman this Saturday.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas One and All!

8 p.m. Sunday

United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.

Head to the United Center for a night of holiday music with Mariah Carey, featuring not only her biggest hits but a number of Christmas classics.

9:30 p.m. Saturday

DMen Tap, 2849 W. Belmont Ave.

If you’re looking for something a little more lowkey, catch an alternative holiday music party at DMen Tap on Saturday night.

7 p.m. Sunday

Metro, 3730 N. Clark St.

Dance the night away with English indie pop artist The Japanese House on Sunday at Metro.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: