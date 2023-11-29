AUSTIN — Students at a West Side preschool have a new playground.

Leaders at West Austin Development Center, 4920 W. Madison St., unveiled the playground earlier this month, with Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), State Rep. La Shawn Ford and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis there to mark the occasion.

Established in 2007, West Austin Development Center is a Head Start-funded preschool and child care center for West Siders, offering extracurricular activities including music classes, Spanish and Japanese language classes, and computer courses. The playground is for the students, and includes a playground set with a slide, swings and other equipment.

It’s a significant improvement for outdoor activities for the students, as children would be seen playing on concrete before the playground was built, assistant teacher Yumika Bady said.

Reggie Gallion, head teacher at the preschool, said it’s important for the students to have a safe place to play outside, especially in light of a series of nearby shootings over the spring.

“It’s great that the kids can actually breathe and get some fresh air and not be cooped up all day,” Gallion said. “I’m from the K-Town area, so I didn’t have a lot of outlets over there, so this is really something good for the community.”

Students at West Austin Development Center enjoy the swings at the new playground. Credit: West Austin Development Center/Facebook

Scott H. Perkins, CEO and president at Henry Booth House which funds West Austin Development Center, said the playground is one of nine they plan to establish throughout the city, including in Chatham, Englewood, Douglas and South Loop.

Perkins said that effort was prompted by a 2018 report from Friends of the Parks, which analyzed equity in parks access in the city.

Maps in the report showed parkland amenities such as playgrounds, dog parks and fitness centers decreased in density or were largely absent when going further west or south from the city center.

Safety renovations historically have been slow on existing playgrounds in Black and Latino neighborhoods. A 2013 WBEZ investigation showed around half of the city’s Black, Latino and Asian kids lived within a half-mile of a rubber-surfaced playground; white children were 24 percent more likely to live that close to such a playground, according to the report.

Further, WBEZ reported that dozens of playgrounds with the lowest safety scores at the time were south of Roosevelt Road.

“Growing up, all we had to play on was the asphalt,” Ervin said. “So seeing this here in the community for these kids is great.”

Other playgrounds near the school include Moore Park and Cottonwood Playground Park.

“We believe every child deserves to have a high-quality playground regardless of their ZIP code,” Perkins said.

