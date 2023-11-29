ALBANY PARK — An embattled Northwest Side landlord with dozens of pending housing court cases should be barred from managing buildings due to his history of neglect and unsafe conditions, current and former tenants say.

Landlord Gary Carlson owns at least 60 buildings with 500 apartments in and around Albany Park and Irving Park, according to a 2016 investigation by the Sun-Times and the Better Government Association.

Carlson’s buildings have logged hundreds of code violations over the years, and he has been on the city’s building code scofflaw list since 2021. Cook County Judge Leonard Murray is overseeing 72 active building court cases against Carlson.

The landlord previously told Block Club the building violations often focus on missing masonry permits, fences over 5 feet high, porches not up to code, a lack of emergency lighting and inconsistent risers in between steps.

Carlson told Block Club his attorney is working on a “deal” with the city, but did not elaborate. Now, the landlord’s current and former tenants told Block Club they fear the judge will seek a settlement, allowing the landlord to keep taking advantage of people.

Tenants want the city to make Carlson accountable for the poor conditions of his properties and possibly revoke ownership of his buildings. The next hearing is Thursday at the Richard J. Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St.

The city’s law department declined to comment due to the ongoing litigation, a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

“A settlement just means that things will continue the way they are. He’ll continue to be a slumlord. It’s not good for the tenants and not good for the community,” said Dan Wenz, one of Carlson’s tenants.

“I think it’s important for people to get agreements from Carlson that are beyond, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to repair it’ since he says that every freaking time,” said Veronica Tirado-Mercado, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez’s (33rd) chief of staff. “Our office wants a management company to come in and take his properties over.”

The Fair Tenants Union held a community hearing against notorious Albany Park landlord Gary Carlson on Nov. 27, 2023. Carlson did not attend. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Carlson A No-Show At ‘Mock Trial’ Tenants’ Meeting

Besides the code violations, Carlson has faced criticism for lax security of his properties. A firefighter was shot near one of his buildings in 2020, a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot inside another one of Carlson’s buildings that same month and the police raided a third building in 2021 in a drug investigation.

A fire at one of his buildings destroyed two businesses and displaced dozens of residents last year.

Fed up with years of problems, Wenz and other current and former tenants created the Fair Tenants Union and joined with the Autonomous Tenants Union, Metropolitan Tenants Organization and Albany Park Organizing Committee as part of the effort.

The tenants hosted a mock trial Tuesday of “the people vs. Gary Carlson” at Christ Lutheran Church, 3253 W. Wilson Ave., to share their complaints about living in Carlson’s properties — and they invited Carlson.

The meeting was about a block away from the building where the firefighter was shot in 2020.

Carlson canceled his appearance 13 minutes before the meeting, organizers said. The landlord sent two of his employees instead, but they left without answering questions after tenants identified them in the audience.

Carlson told Block Club his attorney advised him not to attend.

“[He] really did not want me to go there, because he’s in some sort of final business with the city and doesn’t want to do anything to change the deal,” Carlson said.

During the meeting, current and former tenants shared their experiences of trying to get Carlson and his staff to fix issues in their apartments and buildings.

“I’ve been in a Gary Carlson apartment for four years now and the place is a dump. There are cockroaches all over the place. There’s leaks in the pipes. I have a radiator that is a steam radiator and there’s a hole in the pipe that shoots water out,” Wenz said.

Wenz’s ceiling is also “all bubbly” due to water damage from a leak in the apartment above him that Carlson and his staff haven’t fixed, he said.

Electrical issues with broken light switches in his apartment haven’t been addressed, even after Wenz told Carlson about them, he said.

“[Carlson] claims he had somebody knock on my front door to come and fix these light switches. Nobody ever knocked on my door,” Wenz said.

The massive fire that destroyed Twisted Hippo Brewery and Ultimate Ninjas Gym started at an apartment building owned by Carlson. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Reached by phone after the meeting, Carlson denied he’s a slumlord. He said he’s available for 30 minutes a day, four days a week — 8-8:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday — for maintenance calls to his office phone. He’s also available anytime via text, he said.

“They can tell me to call them, and I would call them. I can’t understand why my tenants have a grievance against me,” Carlson said. “There was no better landlord in the city of Chicago than I am.”

But tenants told Block Club that Carlson and his employees frequently ignore their calls and messages.

“Dealing with Gary Carlson on a regular basis, man, I had to become more and more combative every day,” said Thelia Stennis, a former tenant. “Yes, I’m a strong Black woman. But damn, I’d be tired sometimes. It’s exhausting being strong every day. It’s exhausting having to argue with somebody every day.”

When Carlson and his staff do respond to calls or texts, they are disrespectful, try to gaslight tenants into thinking there isn’t an issue or flat out yell at them for complaining, members of the Fair Tenants Union said.

Ari Venick, an organizer with the Metropolitan Tenants Organization, impersonates Carlson at the meeting. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘The Community Needs To Keep Putting Pressure On Gary’

Advocacy by Carlson’s tenants over his neglectful property management led to the Chicago Housing Authority adding Carlson to its Do Not Lease list through at least 2025, though this did not immediately cancel every existing voucher contract with Carlson.

In July, the agency began offering grants of up to $1,500 per household for housing choice voucher holders to help people move from troubled apartments. The initial group of people who could apply for the program were Carlson’s tenants.

Due to the court actions against Carlson, the CHA identified at least 132 families who needed to move because their apartments are unsafe to live in, agency leaders said.

Members of the Fair Tenants Union said this isn’t enough, and that non-CHA renters also need to be protected from Carlson. The group has documented a multitude of issues they said Carlson has allowed to fester at his properties, including roach infestations, mold, unsafe electrical wiring, leaky plumbing, rotting wood and poor building security.

These conditions were presented in a video slideshow during Tuesday’s meeting.

Housing advocates are also circulating a petition demanding Carlson take better care of his buildings, extend his office hours and provide a “functional” phone number to address building issues, among other things.

The petition currently has 405 signatures, housing organizers said.

“The community needs to keep putting pressure on Gary and make it known to him that what he’s doing isn’t only affecting his tenants, it’s also affecting the rest of the community,” Wenz said.

