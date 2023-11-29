GREATER GRAND CROSSING — Chez Smith has spent years helping young women improve their lives, providing critical health education, organizing supply drives, opening a services center and even providing temporary safe housing through her Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. nonprofit.

Now, the organizer is helping more young women land stable work through a phlebotomy certification program.

Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. launched the free phlebotomy training program in November in partnership with PulseFinders Healthcare Institute, a training school in Gary, Indiana, founded by LaKrecia Thomas.

Three women finished the certification process and completed their final exam Saturday, Smith said. They’ll take the state licensing exam Dec. 6 to receive accreditation, Smith said.

With state accreditation, the three young women can pursue careers at hospitals, laboratories or nursing homes nationally, Smith said. No matter where they go, they’ll remember they started their efforts in Greater Grand Crossing with a team invested in their future, Smith said.

Smith and Venisha Bonds, program director at the Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Reproductive Health Services Center, covered the costs of tuition, books, scrubs and the state exam, Smith said. They shelled out about $3,500 to make it happen, Smith said.

“It’s been so beautiful watching them,” Smith said. “They invested in themselves and didn’t sabotage their efforts. They got out of their way, and now they’re on their way to having careers. Black girls, Black women, we’re worth the investment.”

Desire Walker, 21, participates in the Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Free Phlebotomy Program. Credit: Provided

The idea for the partnership came out of Smith’s and Bonds’ work at the health center, which they opened at 605 E. 71st St. in February. Smith and Bonds have provided over 2,000 people period products, hygiene supplies, counseling, hot breakfast and even a hug, they said.

Some of the young women who visited the Greater Grand Crossing center were underemployed and “trying to put their foot out there and get jobs,” Smith said. Many were moms. They all mentioned “the barriers to get into school and programs,” Smith said.

The common thread was that “people didn’t have hope about their futures anymore,” Smith said. “Our big question was why we couldn’t have certain programs or services in our community. Why do we always have to travel outside of it?”

Smith and Bonds were searching for a certification training program to bring to the community that was “ short-term, marketable and in high demand” when Smith stumbled upon Thomas’ page at PulseFinders Healthcare Institute, she said.

Smith felt drawn to Thomas’ message of a Black woman who’d experienced hardships but pursued higher education, she said. Thomas received her nursing degree from Chicago State University and created PulseFinders to provide critical training in the field in northwest Indiana and the Chicago suburbs, according to her website.

“She was a girl in the hood just like us,” Smith said.

Smith reached out, finalized a deal and Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. put out a call for its first free phlebotomy program with PulseFinders.

Founder Chez Smith poses for a portrait at the newly opened Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. Reproductive Health Services Center, 605 E. 71st St., in Greater Grand Crossing on Feb. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Bonds and Smith “wanted to provide opportunities for everybody,” so they encouraged women of all ages to apply, they said. They received more than 60 applications, “proving the need of the community we serve,” Bonds said. Applicants ranged from age 17 to 50, Smith said.

They chose six whom they felt were serious about the program, Bonds said. Three students remained after two weeks, Smith said.

Thomas met with the three women for six hours every Saturday and Sunday in November. Thomas typically doesn’t work on weekends “but gave up those days because she identified with the girls,” Smith said.

College wasn’t an option for the women in the program. One participant, a 39-year-old woman, had spent years “pouring into her kids and spending time on everyone else that she’d never focused on herself,” Smith said.

The free program changed her trajectory and unlocked doors, Smith said.

“Society throws people away after 18 and treats them like if they didn’t get it by then, they’re a lost cause. But the girls didn’t get the support they needed,” Smith said. “We know what education can do. It elevates you. So being able to provide this opportunity and to give them these skills has been amazing to us.”

LaKrecia Thomas instructs students at the Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. Free Phlebotomy Program.

Smith, Bonds and Thomas will host a celebration for their first cohort following their state exam, Bonds said. Then they’ll hit the ground running and start gearing up for applications for the next group in early 2024, Bonds said.

Smith and Bonds hope to have 10 people participate in the 2024 program and are raising $15,000 to cover the costs, Bonds said. You can donate to Gyrls In The H.O.O.D here.

They’ll open the application to include “a few young men serious about phlebotomy,” Bonds said. Participants need a high school diploma or GED to apply.

Nationally, the employment projections for phlebotomists is expected to grow faster than the average for other occupations, according to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. is exploring potential partnerships to launch a GED program so everyone gets a chance to elevate themselves at the South Side center, Bonds said.

“We’re changing the look of 71st Street and bringing love to the community,” Bonds said. “I would love for people to understand the importance of all the work we do at Gyrls In The H.O.O.D. We’ve done a lot.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: