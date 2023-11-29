FULTON MARKET — A joint venture wants to convert a 10,000-square-foot lot into a 143-room hotel in the middle of the Fulton Market District.

Developer Cogswell Realty and investor Erol Stapleton pitched a 15-story hotel for 1016-1020 W. Lake St. at a community meeting Tuesday night.

The boutique hotel near the Morgan Street Green and Pink Line stop would include a rooftop lounge, a wellness club and a community mural on the east side of the building. It will also be built using sustainable materials with a goal for the building to be net zero, developers said. Net zero is when the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere balances out.

The façade will have bluestone cladding with “punched windows,” each retrofitted with planters and electrochromatic glass, developers said. Plants will be installed in all the windows and incorporated throughout the building, according to the presentation. Developers said they are working with vegetation experts to incorporate a plant that would be evergreen in Chicago’s four-season climate.

The building would include commercial space on the ground floor facing Lake Street. The hotel’s lobby off Carpenter Street would also serve as an entrance to the wellness club, which would be on the first three floors of the building. No retail tenants have been confirmed yet, according to the presentation.

There would be no onsite parking. The building would rely on rideshare and a valet service to park people’s cars offsite at a spot that’s still to be determined, developers said. Guest dropoff will be along Carpenter with a loading dock along a private alley on the north side of the building.

Developers said they do not anticipate heavy traffic for loading or unloading at the singular docking station, saying delivery will be staggered like other hotels similar in size.

If approved by City Council, the hotel would join a small but mighty list of heavy-hitting boutique hotels such as the Hoxton, Soho House, Emily Hotel and Nobu Chicago.

See more renderings below:

A proposed hotel at 1016-1020 W. Lake Street. Credit: M Moser Associates

Entrance to the hotel’s lobby proposed for 1016-1020 W. Lake Street. Credit: M Moser Associates

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: