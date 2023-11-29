DOWNTOWN — Each fall, planters in the Loop trade bold colors for the season’s star: fall-colored mums. But this year, the ornamental cabbages and kale around them have been getting all the attention.

The ornamental produce, which comes in different heights and colors, is used as a framing device to accentuate the mums, said Chris Bobo, Chicago Central branch manager for commercial landscape company BrightView.

Ornamental vegetables and mums have “always” been staples in the more than 30 years BrightView has planted in the Loop, spokesperson Jim Brinckman said.

But for whatever reason, the vegetal background acts have become a viral sensation this year, starring in a TikTok video that has garnered more than 920,000 views and 122,000 likes.

Commenters on the video joked about getting free produce — something Bobo cautioned against. The plants are bred for decoration, and there’s no knowing what pesticides or insecticides the nursery they come from uses, Bobo said.

“I don’t know exactly what the nursery does, but I just think that’s a concern that I would just rather have people stay away from,” Bobo said.

Damaging or picking the plants also appears to be a legal violation, according to WBEZ.

Plus, ornamental plants don’t tend to be the most tasty.

BrightView is one of four companies that does a “good majority” of planting in the Loop, Bobo said. The company sends “plant palettes” to clients, mapping out four rotations on its planters from spring to winter.

BrightView approaches its planting perenially and annually, installing ornamentals and long-lasting perennials of all kinds to accent an ever-rotating series of seasonal plants — like the cool-weather-loving mums, Bobo said.

“Obviously, a tropical isn’t going to last through winter here. There’s just no way,” Bobo said. “We try to create that nice mix … where we do bring in perennials and other flowering shrubs to accent our annuals.”

Durability aside, ornamental plants show off more of their colors at colder temperatures, according to the Chicago Botanic Garden.

Even though the plants aren’t edible, they’re not going to waste. Any plant material BrightView doesn’t reuse is taken out of planters and composted, Bobo said.

The swaths of ornamental vegetables in the Loop are also hiding a pleasant surprise: more than 40,000 tulip bulbs, planted in late fall.

Ornamental cabbages and mums in the winter give way to springtime tulips in the Loop. Credit: Facebook/Chicago Loop Alliance

The bulbs, which will bloom in the spring, set up the joy that comes when winter ends and the sunshine makes Chicago colorful again, Bobo said.

“I like to call Chicago a bit of a concrete jungle,” he said. “One of the things you’re trying to do with each rotation [is] you’re trying to bring in those color palettes. You’re really trying to brighten [the landscape].”

