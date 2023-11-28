EAST SIDE — Southeast Siders have sprung into action in recent weeks to support migrants’ immediate needs as Chicago’s weather turns, while building the group into a sustainable resource for new arrivals as well as longtime residents.

Southeast Mutual Aid has offered free art therapy, civil rights education, clothing, toiletries, beauty supplies and more over the past month. Led in part by Alex Galván Gomez, Crystal Vance Guerra and Sara Galván Orozco, organizers started assisting people living outside the South Deering police station, 2255 E. 103rd St., where the group took note of people’s clothing needs and started a “free store.”

Organizers have sorted clothes and supplies and brought items directly to individuals and families, rather than bringing clothes in bulk and risking tensions among people who may need the same items, they said.

They’ve also alerted parents to their McKinney-Vento rights, which allow children experiencing housing insecurity to choose their school, enroll immediately regardless of access to personal records and receive transportation and free lunch, among other benefits.

As of this week, the group supports 16 people on a regular basis, members said. The group’s leaders said they are building on the existing infrastructure of community care in the neighborhood.

“A lot of this network of people developed from that COVID-time mutual aid,” Vance Guerra said. “Now, it’s just evolved again, because there will always be a need for mutual aid in communities. That’s what keeps us strong through these moments, in whatever situation we might be facing.”

The free store is accepting donations of new underwear and socks, art supplies, boots, blankets and sleeping bags, medium or large suitcases with wheels, and large storage containers or collapsible shelves as of this week. To arrange a dropoff, call or text 224-407-2710.

Supporters can donate money to the effort via PayPal or GoFundMe, which will pay for winter survival gear, art therapy materials, transit passes and more. To sign up for a volunteer shift, click here.

Alex Galván Gomez (right) of Southeast Mutual Aid chats with asylum seekers Lucmar (black shirt) and Yessica (white sweater) as they shop for beauty products at Hair World Beauty Supply in South Chicago on Nov. 13, 2023. The mutual aid group purchased products for Lucmar and Yessica to do hairstyles for people living outside the South Deering police station. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Alex Galván Gomez and Crystal Vance Guerra of the Southeast Mutual Aid take asylum seekers Lucmar and Yessica shopping for beauty supplies in South Chicago on Nov. 13, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘It’s Good To Be An Organized Community’

The trio of neighbors is no stranger to community organizing.

Galván Orozco is executive director of the Southeast Youth Alliance, which helps young Southeast Siders connect with and lead neighbors as they address pressing issues in the community.

Galván Gomez rallied neighbors to donate more than $10,000 in support of Ruben “Pepe” Olivares, the South Chicago elotero who was shot at and robbed this summer.

Vance Guerra co-founded Bridges // Puentes, which is active in neighborhood causes from environmental justice to emergency assistance for individuals. She holds a number of other community roles, including program manager for the Commercial Avenue special taxing district.

“Fires and other forms of displacement happen, and [with Southeast Mutual Aid], we’re one step closer to being organized,” Vance Guerra said. “It’s good to be an organized community, so we can just be ready, instead of having to scurry.”

Coats from the Southeast Mutual Aid free store hang on a rack in front of a poster reading “People’s Power – Organizing for our shared future.” Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

More than 22,600 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago since August 2022. The resulting housing and humanitarian crisis has intensified in recent weeks as pressure mounts on the city to find a way to safely house thousands of people in shelters and hundreds more staying in police stations and at O’Hare.

About 1,500 people were temporarily sheltering inside police district stations as of last Wednesday. City officials moved migrants out of the South Deering station and seven other police stations over the past week, as below-freezing temperatures hit Chicago Monday.

The South Deering police station encampment was empty as of Monday, with most people moving to shelters in Uptown and Pilsen, Galván Gomez said.

The number of people living outside police stations across Chicago has dropped dramatically in recent weeks. Out-of-state buses with migrants have arrived to Chicago less frequently, the city has expanded its shelter program and some migrants with connections elsewhere have moved.

Still, city leaders are hustling to move people in and out of the shelter system faster, implementing a 60-day limit for shelter stays.

The fluid situation means the Southeast Mutual Aid organizers have learned to quickly adapt to the ever-changing nature of the community’s needs.

An art therapist with South Chicago nonprofit SkyART, Galván Gomez has used her skills to help kids and families in tents outside the police station express and process their experiences.

But as Galván Gomez and Vance Guerra arrived Nov. 13 to provide art therapy and drop off supplies, “80 to 100” fewer people were present than in past weeks, they said.

Those who remained that day said they were abruptly told by police not to enter the building, after they were previously allowed in to use the bathroom and access certain areas.

With few children onsite for the planned art therapy, Southeast Mutual Aid organizers shifted focus on a dime. Galván Gomez and Vance Guerra took Lucmar and Yessica — two asylum seekers who lived and did others’ hair and nails outside the station — on a shopping trip to Hair World Beauty Supply, 9118 S. Commercial Ave.

Hair World supports Southeast Mutual Aid with product discounts, and the mutual aid group bought hair clippers, trimmers, cleaning solution, hair straighteners and acrylic nail kits from the store.

The purchases will help Lucmar and Yessica, as well as several other families now living at a North Side shelter, continue practicing their skills and servicing those around them, they said.

Alex Galván Gomez and Crystal Vance Guerra led an art therapy workshop last month with youth living outside the South Deering police station. The kids created collages of things they lost and grieve, which were then displayed as a Día de los Muertos altar on Commercial Avenue. Credit: Provided / Bridges // Puentes

An altar for Día de los Muertos, made by asylum seekers and the Southeast Mutual Aid group, is on display on Commercial Avenue in South Chicago on Nov. 13, 2023. The altar honors people, places and things the asylum seekers lost or missed as they made their way to the United States. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Southeast Mutual Aid has a broader community mission beyond meeting asylum seekers’ immediate needs, organizers said. Since 2020, members have provided mutual aid to neighbors harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though their work with migrants at the South Deering police station started only weeks ago, they have maintained and built new connections elsewhere as people have found shelter. They also recently started to share items from the free store with other community organizations in their networks.

Long-term plans include organizing a resale shop from the clothing donations to fund the mutual aid work. Organizers also dream of starting a business incubator, which would greatly benefit a Southeast Side full of budding entrepreneurs, Galván Gomez said.

An incubator could also empower migrants looking to turn their skills into income — like Lucmar and Yessica with their beautician skills, or a man who was cleaning sneakers at the South Deering encampment earlier this month, the organizers said.

“If [people] have a talent, they just need the materials to be able to continue it,” Galván Orozco said.

The new arrivals have skills and knowledge that would help boost the Southeast Side’s economy and fit in well among the many local immigrants and descendants of immigrants if they choose to settle here permanently, organizers said.

“We’re also thinking about how we can plug migrants into helping each other, or how can we use them as resources, instead of us coming to provide all these services,” Galván Gomez said. “You know, they had jobs before; they have expertise in different things. How do we help leverage those things?”

Southeast Mutual Aid is also exploring a winter survival training alongside local outdoors people. Even as the South Deering station encampment has emptied, such a workshop could help people experiencing homelessness elsewhere in the community, Galván Gomez said.

Like many volunteers, the mutual aid group wants local leaders to better coordinate the myriad neighbors and organizations that have stepped up to offer aid.

Within an hour during a recent visit to the South Deering station, the Southeast Mutual Aid organizers, a Chicago Family Health Centers rep, Chi Care volunteers with a table of food and at least two neighbors with clothes stopped by to help — all apparently unaware of the others’ plans to be there.

“As we start to gather a list of what people need, how do we work together as a city?” Galván Gomez said. “… How do we help people plug into communities or plug into networks that already exist?”

