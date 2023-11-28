SOUTH CHICAGO — South Side leaders pushed back a decision on replacing the organization overseeing the Commercial Avenue business district as debate about its future has drawn unprecedented attention from neighbors.

South Chicago Parents and Friends, Inc. will remain the service provider for Special Service Area No. 5 next year after commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday to keep the group in place. Ald. Peter Chico (10th) agreed with the move after previously floating the idea of replacing the group with a Pullman-based organization.

Special service areas are taxing districts that fund beautification, security and other services and programs along key commercial strips in the city. They are overseen by commissioners appointed by the mayor.

The city contracts with nonprofits to manage the taxing districts as service providers. The city’s Department of Planning and Development supervises those agreements.

The South Chicago taxing district covers Commercial Avenue between 87th Street and South Chicago Avenue and 92nd Street between South Chicago and Harbor avenues.

For 2025, the service provider position in South Chicago will open up to a bidding process. Interested nonprofits will apply and present proposals to Chico and district commissioners starting in spring.

“I talked to [the planning department], and in May, we’re going to … open up the application process,” Chico told neighbors at last week’s meeting. “I heard you loud and clear, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Ald. Peter Chico (10th, standing in gray) speaks during Wednesday’s Special Service Area #5 meeting as service area commissioners, staff and Chicago Police look on. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Chico said this month he was exploring whether to oust South Chicago Parents and Friends — which has managed the district since 2017 — and replace it with the Calumet Area Industrial Commission, which already runs a South Side taxing district.

The alderperson, elected this year, told neighbors at a packed meeting Nov. 16 he wanted to “evaluate things and [think] about things outside the box” in potentially bringing in the Calumet Area group.

“This ain’t no referendum on South Chicago Parents and Friends; this isn’t a referendum on [district program manager Crystal Vance Guerra]; this is about a vision that the elected alderman has,” Chico said Wednesday. “My vision — my thoughts — was the reason I was elected.”

Many neighbors and Chico’s predecessor in City Council, former Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza, supported South Chicago Parents and Friends continuing in its role.

Attendees at both meetings this month credited the district — under South Chicago Parents and Friends’ watch — for helping spark development, streetscape improvements and relationships among locals after decades of disinvestment in the community.

They also questioned why Chico introduced his preferred replacement rather than proposing an open bid, and they pushed back on having the Pullman-based industrial commission oversee the South Chicago district.

The view looking north along Commercial Avenue near 90th Street on Nov. 22, 2022. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Supporters of Chico’s proposal criticized South Chicago Parents and Friends for not doing more to attract businesses. They also said the group hasn’t addressed issues with loitering and drug sales, which are the jurisdiction of police.

The nonprofit, which serves people with developmental disabilities, replaced the South Chicago Chamber of Commerce.

The South Chicago chamber and former Executive Director Dan Lira were permanently banned from doing business with the city in 2019 after the inspector general’s office accused Lira of embezzling funds from the taxing district, according to CBS2.

The debate over the service provider position has drawn dozens of neighbors to each of this month’s taxing district meetings. The meetings often take place with little to no audience, officials said.

“I welcome everybody’s input,” Chico told Block Club. “I’ve seen in the last two weeks the amount of attendees — I’m encouraged. However, I want to still see that at the next meeting [and] the meeting after that. That’s the only way this is going to work.”

The next Special Service Area No. 5 meeting is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Salud Center, 3039 E. 91st St. Commissioners said they were open to potentially changing the times of future meetings to encourage better turnout from residents and South Chicago business owners.

“For this upcoming year, we will look at possibly changing the times,” said Commissioner Angela Hurlock, who presided over Wednesday’s meeting. “There are businesses that I’ve never seen at this meeting before. But if it’s the time [that’s a barrier], let’s change the time so businesses can be present.”

