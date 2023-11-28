CHICAGO — Local groups are supporting children and families with donation drives of all kinds for the holidays.

Block Club rounded up holiday drives around the city collecting gifts, food, clothes and other essentials this season. There are options to donate new items and gently used ones.

This is a non-exhaustive list, and it will be updated. If you are involved in or know of any other holiday gift drives not included in this list, email newsroom@blockclubchi.org with details. Make sure to include where and when items are being collected, contact information and photos, if available.

And if you’re looking to buy items to donate, Block Club’s Shop Local Gift Guide is here to help.

South Side

Harper Kid Nonprofit toy drive, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 17 at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave.



The Harper Kid Nonprofit, which provides resources and opportunities to underprivileged youth and families in the Chicagoland area, is organizing its second toy drive. There will be gifts, refreshments, Santa and more. A full gift list is here.



The Englewood group is organizing toy drives, clothing donations and food distributions with a goal to serve more than 1,000 children in need this year. You can donate here to help the group raise $15,000.



Motorcycle riders are gathering together for the 46th annual parade, with toy donations going to Toys for Tots. Thousands of motorcyclists participate in the parade. The two requirements for entry are an unwrapped toy and a street-legal motorcycle.

Jewel Branch waves as she receives Christmas gifts during Kidz Korna’s 16th Annual Winter Wonderland Giveaway Driveby & Tour at 6530 S. Parnell Ave. in Englewood on Dec. 17, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Citywide

Cradles to Crayons toy and coat drive



The organization, which aims to help children in poverty, is collecting new and gently used items winter coats and clothes. Dropoff sites are all over the city. Find one near you here.You can also donate money to the organization here.



The toy drive is run by Dorothy Holmes, whose son, Ronald “RonnieMan” Johnson III, was killed by a police officer in 2014. Organizers are accepting toys and gift cards at five locations.

Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, 6353 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Woodlawn. Chicago Torture Justice Center, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave. in Woodlawn. Haymarket House, 800 W. Buena Ave. in Uptown. 1917 W. Berenice Ave. in North Center. 5757 N. Ridge Ave. in Edgewater.



To donate to the drive’s GoFundMe, click here. To buy items from the drive’s Amazon wish list and send toys directly to Holmes, click here.



The Rogers Park-based health organization runs 16 local health centers around Chicago and is accepting new, unwrapped toy donations through Dec. 6 at multiple locations. To view locations, click here. To buy toys via an Amazon wish list, click here.



Starting Dec. 20, each week will focus on donations for different items, including food, coats and blankets, books and pajamas, military family cards, living essentials and school supplies for educators. Some gently used items will be accepted. View more details here.

RonnieMan Holiday Toy Drive founder Dorothy Holmes (far right, in red) poses with young supporters in front of a banner of photos from past toy drive giveaways. Credit: Provided

West Side

Breakthrough Christmas Store, 3219 W. Carroll Ave. Donations accepted until Dec. 14, store reopens Dec. 16.



The store, which collects donated gifts and sells them at heavily discounted prices to neighbors, is returning to East Garfield Park. Unwrapped gifts and gift-wrapping supplies can be donated 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at at Breakthrough FamilyPlex 3219 W. Carroll Ave. The dropoff deadline is on Dec. 14.



North Side

1 Jar Foundation toy drive



The foundation is accepting new, unwrapped donations for children between newborn and 17 years. You can give newborn and infant accessories, toys, electronics, coats, warm garments, snacks and beverages and gift cards through Dec. 16. Donations can be dropped off at 542 W. Hobbie St. Donations can also be made through Amazon or GoFundMe.



The group, which serves children who have been victims of or witnesses to physical violence and abuse, is accepting new toys and gift cards at their center, 1240 S. Damen Ave., through Dec. 12. It also has wishlists on Amazon and Target.



The organization, which delivers mental health treatment and services to immigrant and refugee youth, is accepting new or gently used toys, clothing and homeware. You can drop off donations at 1331 W. Albion Ave.



The group, which provides survivors with opportunities for healing and justice, is accepting donations 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 16, also at 1331 W. Albion Ave. It’s accepting household items, cleaning supplies, winter accessories — including gently used coats — and new toys.

