CHICAGO — Though it may not feel like it at the moment, a relatively milder and drier winter is expected in Chicago this year.

The federal Climate Prediction Center’s most recent projections, issued in mid-November, say the temperature in the Chicago region has a 40-50 percent chance of being warmer than average December-February. The center’s predictions also lean toward below-typical amounts of precipitation over the next three months.

Lee Carlaw, a Chicago-based National Weather Service meteorologist, said this is largely thanks to El Niño, a phenomenon that occurs when sea surface temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean are warmer than normal. El Niño happens every two to seven years on average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Those warmer oceanic temperatures impact the jet stream pattern around the globe, which affects where storms happen. In El Niño years, storms tend to end up further south than Chicago, Carlaw said.

This isn’t a hard-and-fast rule, though: Chicago has already seen some snowfall and could get more, Carlaw said.

Chicagoans should remember predictions of a milder and drier winter are for the overall three-month average and do not replace day-to-day forecasts, Carlaw said. Last winter was also generally mild, but Chicago still endured a brutal storm at the end of December, Carlaw said.

This week, in fact, the city is facing a cold snap, with temperatures Tuesday dropping below 20 degrees.

“The weather changes from day to day and week to week,” Carlaw said. “You’re gonna get times where there’s periods of active weather and times when there are periods of no or little weather.”

For people seeking shelter, Chicago’s community service centers will offer warming areas when temperatures are below freezing.

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open 24 hours a day and can be reached at 312-746-5400. Five other city-operated warming areas are available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 W. 79th St.

312-747-0200

1140 W. 79th St. 312-747-0200 Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

312-747-2300

4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. 312-747-2300 North Area Community Service Center

845 W. Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

845 W. Wilson Ave. 312-744-2580 South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

8650 S. Commercial Ave. 312-747-0500 Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 W. North Ave.

312-744-2014

Locals can also call 311 for help after hours and for more emergency shelter options.

Other cold-weather tips:

People who live in a residential building with shared heating should have their heat be at least 68 degrees 8:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. and at least 66 degrees 10:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m., according to the city’s heat ordinance. People who live in a building where units have individual heating equipment should have equipment that is able to keep their unit at a minimum of 68 degrees.

Landlords who don’t follow the ordinance can be fined $500-$1,000 per violation per day. Tenants should immediately call 311 if their landlord doesn’t provide adequate heat.

Remember not to use ovens or stoves to heat your home because it can cause carbon monoxide to build up. If you use a space heater, keep it 3 feet away from anything that could catch fire, don’t use an extension cord with a space heater and don’t put the cord under a rug, carpet or anything else where it could get hot.

To keep pipes from freezing, make sure warm air can circulate under your cabinets and in areas where there’s plumbings in outside walls. People should also leave a trickle of water running at their faucet that’s furthest from the water line.

If pipes do freeze, people can thaw them with a blowdryer or heating pad — but do not use an open flame.

