Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

LAKEVIEW— The World Gay Boxing Championships will come to a Chicago gym in June.

Strong Hands Gym, an LGBTQ+ focused facility at 3924 N. Broadway, is set to host the second annual championship June 20. The first took place in Sydney, Australia, this year.

It’s the first accredited amateur boxing competition that specifically highlights the LGBTQ+ community, founder and CEO Martin Stark said.

“LGBTQ+ people and allies can compete in the best sport in the world and show who they are and show how capable they can be,” said Stark, who is gay and also a boxer. “Regardless of your sexuality or gender, you can be an awesome boxer.”

The sport isn’t always inclusive, Stark said, citing a survey taken this year that found 90 percent of LGBTQ+ boxers and allies believe the sport has a problem with homophobia and transphobia. But Stark said many participants have been able to find pockets of community — including through events like the World Gay Boxing Championships.

The World Gay Boxing Championships, held in Sydney last year, are coming to Chicago in June 2024. Credit: Provided/World Gay Boxing Championships

A couple hundred people came to watch about 12 bouts over two days in Sydney, Stark said. Several memories stick out to him: hearing vocal support for drag queen performers, seeing attendees shadow boxing in the crowds and watching a trans man win a world title, he said.

Even so, this first competition was essentially a trial run, Stark said. He’s looking forward to polishing it for next year and visiting Chicago for the first time.

At the Chicago edition, about 20 LGBTQ+ boxers and allies will compete over the course of a day, Stark said.

Stark will partner with Diego Cevallos-Garzon, the owner and founder of Strong Hands Gym and a member of Out Magazine’s 2023 Out100. Cevallos-Garzon wanted to attend the Sydney event but wasn’t able to make it on short notice and kept in touch with Stark, he said. They decided Chicago would be a good location for the second championship, especially because of what Cevallos-Garzon sees as the city’s strong queer community.

As a boxer and personal trainer who runs an LGBTQ+-affirming gym, hosting this event feels like a “dream come true,” Cevallos-Garzon said.

“Knowing that I have queer fighters that are actually going to be recognized as queer fighters and having a queer competition based around just our community with no judgment … it’s amazing,” Cevallos-Garzon said. “I’m excited to be able to see these young fighters be able to be themselves.”

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: