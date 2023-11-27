CHICAGO — Bundle up, Chicago. It’s going to be a chilly week.

More snow flurries are expected Monday, with partly sunny skies peeking through and a high near 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures could drop to as low as 16 degrees by the evening.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but just as cold — with a high near 27 degrees and a low around 23 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunnier and a bit warmer, with a high near 39 degrees.

Thursday brings a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a warmer outlook with a high near 46 degrees, according to the weather service. There could be more rain at night, which is expected to see a low of 35 degrees.

Friday shows more chances of rain before noon and a cloudy day with a high near 41 degrees. Temperatures will dip to a low around 30 degrees at night.

The city’s warming centers will be open to assist unhoused people during the cold snap. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours, and residents can call 311 for more emergency shelter options.

The following warming centers are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. during extreme cold weather:

1140 W. 79th St. 312-747-0200 Garfield Community Service Center

10 S. Kedzie Ave. 312-746-5400 Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove 312-747-2300 North Area Community Service Center

845 W. Wilson Ave. 312-744-2580 South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 S. Commercial Ave. 312-747-0500 Trina Davila Community Service Center

