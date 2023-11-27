ROGERS PARK — Holiday shoppers can take a piece of music history home with them thanks to a new button-o-matic machine in Rogers Park Provisions.

The old-fashioned button machine contains a variety of pins that feature women musicians from the 1900s-’50s who haven’t gotten the credit they deserve, said creator Christy Bennett. Bennett hopes the nostalgic, joyful feeling of buying a button from a machine can help bring more awareness to the musicians’ stories.

“I just got tired of reading that women weren’t a part of the story of jazz history,” Bennett said. “I want to bring light to all the women who fought against those barriers and really did contribute to our history.”

Each $1 button has an illustration of the featured artist and a QR code that links to a website with their biography and videos of them performing their music.

Chicago-based company Busy Beaver helped Bennett create the buttons with a grant from the Awesome Foundation.

The button machine is located at Rogers Park Provisions, 6928 N. Glenwood Ave.

A jazz vocalist herself, Bennett started researching historical women musicians to learn more about the people who created the music she loves to sing, she said.

It can be difficult to find information about female artists and musicians of color because they often weren’t publicized in mainstream newspapers, so there’s limited records of their work, Bennett said.

Bennett traveled to libraries throughout the country, including the Library of Congress, to compile newspaper clippings and other records detailing the histories of lesser-known artists. She posted her findings to her website, which is linked on the buttons.

“I think in so many fields, women and people of color are just left out, and so it appears they didn’t contribute much,” Bennett said. “But the reality is they contributed much more than we know, and I want to shine a light on that.”

The artists featured on buttons in the machine are Dana Suess, Maria Grever and Irene Kitchings. Bennett performs many of the artists’ songs with her band, Fumée, throughout the Chicagoland area.

Suesse was known as the “Girl Gershwin” because she composed numerous popular, large-scale pieces in the ’30s-’40s, Bennett said. She performed in the Fort Worth Civic Orchestra, which had the largest rotating stage in the world at the time.

Grever was one of the first female Mexican composers to achieve international fame, and she’s best known for the song, “What a Difference a Day Makes,” Bennett said. Popular American composers, like Cole Porter, frequently asked her to translate their English songs into Spanish.

Kitchings got her start in Chicago jazz clubs in the late 1920s and is considered one of the most well-known female lyricists, Bennett said. She was close friends with Billie Holiday and composed several songs Holiday recorded.

The machine will be at Rogers Park Provisions, 6928 N. Glenwood Ave., through the end of the year. After that, Bennett expects the machine will move to different locations throughout the city as she restocks it with more buttons featuring other artists.

