LOGAN SQUARE — The Bears may not be doing well this season, but pizzas inspired by their opponents are scoring huge points on one Chicago home cook’s social media accounts.

For each matchup, Logan Square resident Billy Zureikat creates a special pie based on the flavors, culture and history of the Bears’ opponent that week. Zureikat doesn’t sell the creations, but he showcases them on his Instagram and TikTok pages as part of his “Chicago Squares” series, which is racking up tens of thousands of views per video.

“I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I can do and what I want to do,” he told Block Club Chicago.

Some flavor combinations come naturally because of the iconic foods associated with a team’s hometown. For the game against the Detroit Lions, Zureikat concocted the Detroit Coney Island Dog Pizza, featuring authentic Detroit all-beef hot dogs, beanless chili, Coney sauce, onions and mustard.

For the New Orleans Saints, the pizza cook put together a jambalaya-inspired pie that included dirty rice, blackened chicken and shrimp, and whole crawfish.

Other teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders, can be more of a creative challenge. In that case, Zureikat channeled an old-school steakhouse vibe with a garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, creamed spinach, prime rib and piped dollops of truffle mashed potatoes before finishing it off with dirty martini-soaked olives and butter-poached lobster gently spooned on top.

An homage to the Denver Broncos was another head-scratcher, but Zureikat eventually devised a Denver omelet pizza with green chili.

Though some cities like Green Bay, Wisconsin, may have a well-known food associated with the region (they’re not called “cheeseheads” for nothing), Zureikat said he likes to push beyond the obvious to produce something more complex.

For the Green Bay game, rather than creating a basic cheese pizza, he put together Spotted Cow-braised beer brats, caramelized onions, melted and fried cheese curds, brick cheese and brandy Old-Fashioned-soaked mustard seeds.

“I love to do things that are different. … I don’t want to just do the same thing everybody else does,” Zureikat said. “They’re not just gimmicky, over-the-top pizzas. I mean, yes, some of them are over the top, but purposely. There’s thought that goes into every element.”

Billy Zureikat prepares a pizza in his Logan Square apartment on Nov. 22, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Reinvention Through Food

Zureikat’s foray into pizza making isn’t half-baked.

For the past two years, he’s flaunted his signature Tripping Billy pie around town, doing at least 50 pop-ups and restaurant collaborations and raising over $45,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association along the way.

In 2021, Zureikat was diagnosed with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, a rare form of the disease that causes atrophied arm and leg muscles. For nearly a decade, it had been a mysterious illness that Zureikat first noticed while playing basketball, one of his favorite pastimes.

Navigating a new life after his diagnosis, Zureikat turned to the kitchen, swapping out his jersey for an apron. A fateful trip to the Logan Square Farmers Market during which Zureikat wound up with an overabundance of shishito peppers led him to his now-renowned Tripping Billy pizza.

The Detroit-style pie features a cream sauce base made with shishito peppers, shallots, Parmesan, garlic and nutmeg, topped with yellow cheddar, mozzarella, corn, pickled jalapeños and roasted peppers. The Tripping Billy name is a playful reference to Zureikat’s weakened legs, a symptom of muscular dystrophy.

With the name, “I can basically take a really crappy time and show my story of reinvention through food and through cooking,” Zureikat explained. “Maybe I can take this tough time and turn it into a positive.”

After a debut collaboration at Paulie Gee’s, 2451 N. Milwaukee Ave., to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Zureikat’s life has become a whirlwind of experimental cooking that has captured the hearts — and appetites — of his followers and customers.

Zureikat said he not only wants to raise awareness about muscular dystrophy but also inspire others facing a disability or a challenge in life to find their passion.

Plus, making drool-worthy food is just plain fun, he said.

“My mind is so broken now. I literally think about food constantly,” he said.

Zureikat isn’t just a pizza man. While his pies have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media, his most viral recipe to date is his recent Italian beef combo stuffing with over 250,000 views.

Zureikat also created a “Sunday Sandwiches” series where he shows off inventive takes on new and classic sandwiches.

Zureikat said he hopes to collaborate with sports teams like the Bears and one day, host his own cooking show.

“My legs suck, but I’m hustling really hard,” he said. “I’m doing a lot and it’s starting to pay off now, and I’m excited about it.”

Reflecting on his journey — from pre-diagnosis falls on the court to being featured in Chicago media for his culinary creations — Zureikat said he thinks his younger self would be proud of all he’s accomplished.

“I think he would be proud and say, ‘You did what you said you were gonna do. One day you said you would do something big.’ I didn’t know what that meant or what it would be. But now I know it. I know what I’m doing. And I think I’m more focused than I’ve ever been,” he said.

Billy Zureikat poses with a copy of the Chicago Magazine that features himself in his Logan Square apartment on Nov. 22, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Having found his “purpose,” Zureikat mused that his journey was exactly what was “supposed to happen” to him. Now, he can create new opportunities for himself and stand up for others with disabilities who may not feel like they have a voice.

What’s more, Zureikat’s back on the basketball court, albeit a little more stationary than before.

“Whatever helps you be happy and puts you in a position to succeed, do it,” he said. “You’ll find what works for you.

“I think the alternate message is: Things suck. Change is hard. But it doesn’t mean you can’t adjust. You can still adapt and you can do things.”

