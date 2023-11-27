WEST LOOP — Gym Pods are returning to the West Loop at a new permanent location after almost a year-long hiatus.

The Gym Pod opened last year in three giant shipping containers at 345 N. Aberdeen St. The pods are private, 24-hour gym studios. Anyone could rent a pod in 30-minute increments for themselves or up to four friends.

The Fulton Market location was the first for the company in the United States, which has more than 40 locations in Singapore. The pop-up launch was successful, but the company had to find a new location after its short-term lease ended, said CEO Peter Lam.

The Gym Pod, a group of mini gyms set up in shipping containers in a West Loop parking lot, on Nov. 16, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

“If we wanted to keep them there for a longer period, we would have had to register them as permanent structures. So we would have had to pour concrete and ground them. It would have been a very costly exercise,” Lam said.

Two pods opened at 537 S. Dearborn St. in February, and the company recently opened three pods back in the West Loop at 1014 W. Monroe St.

The pods are on the ground floor of a condo building, and customers enter the main door of the storefront and walk down a narrow hallway to reach the three separate pods.

Pod 1 at the newly opened West Loop Gym Pods. Credit: The Gym Pod

To book a pod, customers need to download The Gym Pod app, create a profile and sign a terms and conditions waiver. They can choose which pod to book by seeing what equipment is in each and which one is available. Pods can be booked up to five days in advance.

Unlike the shipping containers, the West Loop facility has bathrooms and water bottle refilling stations.

“We constantly got that feedback. So it’s definitely gonna be a good value add for the community,” Lam said.

The three “smart pods” are equipped with all the basics for traditional strength and functional training, such as a squat rack or smith machine, cable machine, dumbbells up to 50 pounds, kettlebells and resistance bands. There’s also a treadmill in pod one and AssaultBikes in pods two and three for cardio training.

Weight rack in Pod 2 inside The Gym Pods, located in the West Loop. Credit: The Gym Pods

Pod one is geared toward people doing beginner and basic strength training, Lam said. Pods two and three are geared toward more advanced lifters, with pod three dubbed the most advanced with twice the amount of dumbbells.

Pricing per 30-minute session varies from non-peak to peak hours ranging from $6-$10. Guests with a subscription package will be able to book up to 30 days in advance and receive up to 30 percent off on sessions.

The pods can also be used by personal trainers and their clients. The company has a special subscription package valid for three months which includes the ability to list training sessions on The Gym Pod’s app.

Inside Pod 3 at The Gym Pods in the West Loop. There are three different workout pods to choose from. Credit: The Gym Pods

With two locations in Chicago, the company hopes to expand in other cities and states such as Texas, Florida, California, New York and Virginia. Lam said the company has also started a franchising model, which could be a great opportunity for vacant retail space across the city.

“When you sign the franchise agreement with us, you get rights to our brand … but what’s most important is truly the technology. So we supply all the hardware and then obviously how to install all of that,” Lam said.

Once set up, the franchise locations are included on The Gym Pods app. Prospective clients can fill out an intake form on the company’s website.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: