CHICAGO — At least three dozen armed robberies and burglaries were reported across Chicago over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the latest incidents in an ongoing wave of violent attacks that has shown few signs of slowing as temperatures drop.

From Friday to Sunday, robbery crews attacked people in Wicker Park, Austin, Gage Park, Pilsen, West Town, Humboldt Park, Lakeview and several other neighborhoods, police said.

Between 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 people were robbed in a spree that stretched from Austin on the West Side to Wicker Park and Belmont Cragin, according to police. One of the victims was shot while being robbed, police said.

Also on Friday night, five people were robbed in Pilsen and the Near West Side, police said.

Early Saturday, several auto repair businesses were broken into and robbed in Avondale, Lakeview and Lincoln Park, police said.

“In these incidents, offender(s) gain entry by throwing a brick or large stone to break glass doors or window. In one incident a vehicle was used to ram [the] garage overhead door to make entry,” according to a police alert. “Once inside vehicles, vehicle keys and money from registers are taken.”

The attacks did not ease up the next day. Between 5-8 a.m. Sunday, police said a robbery crew attacked 14 people in Pilsen, Gage Park, Back of the Yards, Hermosa and other neighborhoods.

And on Sunday night, at least six additional robberies were reported by police in West Town, McKinley Park, Brighton Park, Little Village and Hermosa.

The surge of incidents comes as Chicago is seeing a 24-percent spike in robberies citywide this year compared to 2022, and a 38-percent bump compared to 2019.

The crimes have left neighbors scared and angry as elected officials have scrambled to come up with solutions to stem the attacks.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) and West Town residents and organizations hosted a press conference on public safety in Ukrainian Village on Nov. 1, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Over the summer, the West Town and Logan Square community areas were hit particularly hard by armed robberies.

In August, the 12th, 14th and 25th police districts, which include West Town, Logan Square, Pilsen, West Loop, Belmont Cragin and Montclare had the most robberies of any districts in the city.

Lincoln Park has also seen a spike in robberies, including several high-profile attacks on DePaul students this fall.

In late October and early November, at least eight streetwear shops were hit in crash-and-grabs, where people rammed a car through a store’s security gates and stole merchandise.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and newly sworn-in police Supt. Larry Snelling in recent months have pledged to use technology to address the robbery surge, and have promised neighbors they’re taking the incidents “extremely seriously.”

“These incidents are extremely traumatic and can have a lasting impact on a person’s life,” Johnson said during a press conference in October. “I want residents to know that under my leadership and the leadership of our newly appointed Supt. Larry Snelling, the Chicago Police Department is determined to analyze and identify these robbery patterns as quickly as possible.”

But at numerous community meetings this fall, neighbors expressed continued frustration and outrage over the violent attacks, and demanded a comprehensive plan from officials.

Earlier this month, a coalition of West Town community groups and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) asked Johnson and Snelling to attend a meeting in Ukrainian Village to outline the city’s strategy to combat robberies and other crime.

“What are we doing today to stop the armed robberies, the carjackings? What are we doing today? And that’s what the community wants to know: what are we doing?” Villegas said during a Nov. 1 press conference in advance of the meeting. “The mayor and Supt. Snelling, we are requesting that you come to West Town to talk about the issues that are plaguing the community on a daily basis.”

Neither Johnson nor Snelling showed up to the Nov. 14 meeting, but representatives from the Mayor’s Office and police department spoke and answered questions.

The Bucktown Community Organization is hosting a town hall with state lawmakers on Dec. 7 about the uptick in violent crime. More information can be found here.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: