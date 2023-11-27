ALBANY PARK — A proposed five-story apartment and retail building near the Chicago River in Albany Park would be larger if the Deep Tunnel sewer wasn’t nearby, developers told neighbors during a virtual meeting last week.

Developers MAS Ventures LLC and Malek Abdulsamad want to build the five-story building with 40 apartments at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. It would be called the Lawrence Gateway.

Apartments would be a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Twenty percent of them would be affordable. The market-rate rents will be finalized when the building is nearing completion, Abdulsamad said.

The developers pitched their plan Tuesday to neighbors, who seemed largely receptive during the meeting hosted by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

To move forward with the project, the developers need a zoning change from Vasquez. Neighbors have until Dec. 5 to share their thoughts on the plan with Vasquez before he makes a decision.

A rendering of the proposed development at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Provided.

The building would have a fifth-floor lounge and outdoor deck overlooking Ronan Park and the river, plus 10,000 square feet of retail divided into two parts on the ground floor.

Developers have a restaurant tenant lined up for the eastern half of the first floor, but declined to say who it is.

“There is a food and beverage tenant that the ownership is currently talking with about occupying the 6,000-square-foot space,” said Rolando Acosta, the developer’s attorney. “We’re a little hesitant to just announce it, because we actually think the neighborhood will like it, but we don’t have a deal yet and don’t want to unnecessarily generate excitement.”

During the meeting, neighbors asked why the surface lot at the property would be retained while the current warehouse at the address was being demolished to make room for the new five-story building.

“There’s a Deep Tunnel shaft in Ronan Park [across the street] here and there’s deep tunnel lines, basically sewer lines, that go through the property and actually end up at LaPointe Park,” Acosta said.

The lot is owned by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago and the current parking lot exists due to an easement with the agency, he said. The Deep Tunnel is the district’s massive, multi-billion dollar stormwater diversion project that spans the area.

Permanent structures beyond a surface lot aren’t allowed on any kind of Deep Tunnel sewer infrastructure, Acosta said.

“We’re really building to the maximum of the envelope that we’re allowed to build in. If the MWRD easement was not there, we would have have been able to do a larger product,” Abdulsamad said.

Rendering of the developer’s proposal for 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Provided.

The project would include 20 parking spaces as part of a transit-oriented development due to the property’s proximity to the Brown Line’s Francisco stop and bicycle routes along the riverfront, Acosta said.

Two of the parking spots would be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and four would be for electric vehicles, according to the plans.

Bicycle parking is included in the project, and Acosta said the developers are looking at how to accommodate larger e-bikes and cargo bikes tenants might use.

The plans would add landscaping, seating areas and permeable pavers to the northern part of the parking lot, which would be set back 30 feet from the Lawrence Avenue sidewalk, Acosta said.

“The idea is to landscape the front of it and create some seating areas for the public, create kind of a little bit of a public park sitting area in this immediate area,” Acosta said.

A site plan for the proposed development at 2919 W. Lawrence Ave. Credit: Provided.

Sustainability features include all-electric kitchen ranges in the apartments and a variable refrigerant flow system on the roof that would heat and cool the building, according to plans. The roof would be prepped for solar power.

The design incorporates a 16-foot setback to help prevent trucks from blocking traffic in the alley south of the building.

“So trucks come into this area and then back back out the Manor Street, basically avoiding the alley and avoiding being located on the alley,” Acosta said.

A mural by a local artist would be commissioned for the interior of the building facing Lawrence Avenue, according to the plans.

