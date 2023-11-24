CHICAGO — Hundreds gathered Monday to mourn firefighter Andrew Price, the fourth Chicago firefighter killed this year in the line of action.
Southeast Side staple Calumet Fisheries caught fire just a few days after reopening from a city-mandated closure.
And iconic LGBTQ+ bar Berlin closed after 40 years.
See what Block Club reporters captured while covering our neighborhoods this week.
Read more: Hundreds Attend Funeral For Firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price: ‘Until We Meet Again, Mahalo’
Read more: Calumet Fisheries Catches Fire Days After Reopening From Failed Health Inspection
Read more: Good Neighbor Boutique Brings ‘Chill’ Everyday Outfits To Logan Square
Read more: Weinberg Hosiery Closing In December After 60 Years On Roosevelt Road
Read more: City Launches Public Health Vending Machine Program In Garfield Park
Read more: New Portage Park Shop Ecclection Is Stacked With Local Artwork, Vintage Finds And More
Read more: Logan Square’s Your Happy Place Liquors Closing After 7 Years, Blames Landlord Dispute
Read more: After Designing Heels For Woman With World’s Largest Feet, Chicago Boutique Launches Artisan Co-Op
Read more: Berlin Nightclub Closes After 40 Years In Chicago: ‘There’s A Lot Of Pain In The Community Right Now’
