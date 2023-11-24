CHICAGO — Here’s how to find a Christmas tree that smells great, doesn’t drop too many pine needles and lasts throughout the holidays.

There are about 10 species of evergreen trees commonly sold in Chicago, including Fraser fir, balsam fir and concolor fir. Each type has pros and cons, but proper plant care is the key to ensuring any tree you choose looks festive until the new year, said Spencer Campbell, plant clinic manager at The Morton Arboretum.

“Concolor fir is one of my favorites because you get a strong fragrance and it’s got a dense branching structure that’s good for heavy ornaments,” Campbell said. “But each one has its own unique characteristics and it’s really just up to people’s family traditions and what they prefer.”

Block Club rounded up information about what to look for in a tree and how to care for it when you bring it home.

Check For Freshness

Run your hands along the tree’s branches and give it a good sniff. If the pine needles feel “stiff or crackly” and don’t have a strong fragrance, the tree might already be drying out, Campbell said.

It’s normal for a healthy tree to lose a few needles or to have a few yellow and brown branches. But, you should look for trees with lots of green, flexible needles that seem firmly attached to the branches.

If the seller won’t let you unwrap a tree to check it out before you buy it, you might want to find another source, Campbell said.

Make Sure It Fits Its Stand

Bring your stand to the tree lot so you can make sure it fits whichever tree you choose. The stand should have room for the tree’s full trunk as well as about 1 gallon of water.

You shouldn’t try to cut a tree’s trunk so it fits in the stand because that could inhibit the tree’s ability to take in water, Campbell said.

“Get a stand that fits your tree; don’t force your tree to fit in the stand,” Campbell said.

Don’t Let The Trunk Dry Up

When an evergreen tree is cut down, its sap dries and seals its trunk within a few hours. When a trunk is sealed, the tree can’t suck up water, and it will die, Campbell said.

To make sure the tree gets water, cut off about an inch from the bottom or ask for that to be done at the tree lot. Once you have a fresh cut, make sure to put the tree in water within an hour to prevent it from sealing again.

Water Your Tree Properly

Check to make sure your tree is sitting in 1 gallon of water two times a day. If the tree’s trunk dries out at any point, it will seal up and prevent the tree from taking in water.

“You don’t have to add anything to the water,” Campbell said. “Plain old water is all a tree needs.”

Put a plastic tarp or another waterproof surface under your tree stand to protect your flooring from potential spills.

A properly watered tree will typically live for at least six weeks and won’t become a fire hazard, Campbell said.

Keep Your Tree Away From Heat Sources

Properly watered trees usually don’t catch fire, Campbell said. But, you can further prevent fires by positioning the tree away from radiators, heating vents and fireplaces.

Any kind of nearby heat source can cause a tree to dry out faster, including string lights. LED string lights are cooler than older incandescent tree lights because they use less energy, so they cause less damage to trees.

Ditch Your Tree When It Dries

Dry trees can be fire hazards, so don’t keep them in your home. When you notice your tree starting to lose lots of needles or see its branches become brittle, get rid of it.

Ask Questions

The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic provides free advice by phone or email for anyone who has questions about how to properly care for their plants, including Christmas trees.

Plant experts can provide personalized advice if you give them a call at 630-719-2424 or submit your question online.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: