ROGERS PARK — The Andersonville and Rogers Park chambers of commerce will celebrate Small Business Saturday by hosting special events and giving shoppers a chance at cash-back rebates.

Small Business Saturday is celebrated this weekend to highlight the benefits of shopping locally during the holiday season.

City officials will join the Rogers Park Business Alliance Saturday morning at Devon Market, 1440 W. Devon Ave., to kick off the city’s Small Business Saturday festivities.

A welcome station will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Devon Market, where shoppers can get hot chocolate, crepes from Babitos Bites and tote bags with free items from local businesses.

The event will also feature carolers and a holiday-themed 3D snow globe for photo opportunities, according to the Rogers Park business group.

Over a dozen Rogers Park businesses will have special discounts for Small Business Saturday, including $5 off a $20 purchase at Devon Market.

Small Business Saturday also serves as the start of the business alliance’s “Live Love Shop Rogers Park” campaign. The campaign allows shoppers to receive cash rebates for submitting receipts from purchases at independently owned businesses.

Those who submit $200 or more in receipts from local independent businesses within Rogers Park can receive a $75 rebate and those who spend $150 or more can receive $50 cash back. For more rules on the campaign, click here.

Last year’s campaign helped spur over $42,000 in spending at local shops, according to the business alliance.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Shop Local Saturday with more than 40 businesses hosting special sales and discounts.

The event also marks the return of Andersonville’s “shop local passport.” Shoppers can visit the locations on the passport throughout the holiday season to win gift certificates and prizes.

Passports can be picked up starting 11 a.m. Saturday at the Understudy Coffee and Books, 5531 N. Clark St. The first 25 people to grab passports will also get a tote bag with items from local businesses.

For more on Andersonville’s Small Business Saturday events, click here.

