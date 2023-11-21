HYDE PARK — People in need can get free winter coats and other clothing items at an event Friday.

The coat drive is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hyde Park, 5200 S. University Ave. Hundreds of winter coats and thousands of additional items, including jackets and scarves, are available.

Those interested in attending should fill out this Google Form to schedule an appointment. Only two appointment time slots remained as of late Tuesday morning.

Coats will be limited to one coat per person who needs one, with kids and adult sizing available. Coats will be restocked throughout the day, meaning an earlier registration time is no better than a later one, according to a social media post.

Though all coats and clothing items are used, all have been industrially cleaned, according to the post.

