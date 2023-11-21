CHICAGO — Thanksgiving travelers should brace themselves for a hectic holiday travel season.

The AAA anticipates that more than 2.8 million Illinoisans will travel around Thanksgiving this year — a 2 percent bump from last year and good for the second most traveled turkey season since 2005.

“We expect this holiday season to be our busiest ever,” Transportation Security Administration Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement. “In 2023, we have already seen seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history.”

United Airlines, whose hub runs through O’Hare Airport, is also forecasting a record-shattering Thanksgiving, with more than 5.9 million people expected to fly between now and Nov. 29.

The “surge” in air travel will bring more than 1.6 million passengers to O’Hare and Midway Airports over the next week, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The uptick in airplane travelers comes amid a rocky labor dispute in the industry.

The worst days to fly are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and Sunday after the holiday, according to the TSA.

The agency will “do our best to maintain” 10-minute waits for TSA pre-check lanes and 30-minute waits for standard screening lanes, Pekoske said in the statement.

But holiday travelers should still plan to be at the airport two hours before takeoff, according to the TSA.

Traffic jams and screeches to a near halt as cars merge onto the Kennedy Expressway from the Loop on May 19, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The sky-high number of travelers comes during a bumpy period for the airline industry.

American Airlines flight attendants picketed outside O’Hare in August and have been working without a union contract since it expired in 2019. American Airlines flight attendants recently asked the federal officials for the right to go on strike — possibly before the end of the holiday season — while the airline has promised “no possibility” of a holiday disruption, according to the Associated Press.

Contract negotiations with Southwest Airlines pilots have also frayed, with a “strike center” opened this week by the pilots’ union that features a clock ticking down to Dec. 29, according to the AP.

Airline strikes are rare, given the high hurdles for strike approval under federal law, according to the AP. The last U.S. airline strike was in 2010.

A report published last week by a Federal Aviation Association watchdog also warned of a shortage of air traffic controllers, which is “rendering the current level of safety unsustainable.” The report raised concerns with the “aging infrastructure” of air traffic control systems and outdated technology.

A blizzard around Christmas last year sent Southwest Airlines’ scheduling systems into a national tailspin, leading to thousands of canceled flights and checked bags trapped at Midway Airport for days.

Travelers choosing wheels over wings could also run into clogged roads.

The AAA anticipates that a vast majority of Illinois travelers — about 2.4 million — will take a road trip of 50 miles or more, the second highest mark on record.

The busiest day for roads will likely be Wednesday, with average travel times that could stretch 80 percent longer than usual, according to the AAA.

The association suggests leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest traffic.

Traffic could peak on I-94 toward Milwaukee around midday Wednesday, according to the AAA. Construction on the Kennedy Expressway, meanwhile, continues to pose headaches for drivers.

