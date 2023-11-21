CALUMET HEIGHTS — A fire broke out at Calumet Fisheries Tuesday, badly damaging the famed fish shack just days after it reopened following a failed health inspection.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze at Calumet Fisheries, 3259 E. 95th St., where a fire engulfed the roof of the restaurant, according to Fire Department tweets.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, but officials said it occurred in a “large void in [an] upper area.” The damage is “extensive,” officials said.

No injuries were reported, and officials are investigating.

Damage could be seen on the roof and the sides of the building after the fire was put out. Traffic was temporarily stopped on 95th Street while at least 10 fire trucks and two ambulances responded to the scene.

The roof of Calumet Fisheries caught fire Nov. 21, 2023, extensively damaging the popular seafood spot. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Damage on the roof and sides of Calumet Fisheries after the building caught fire Nov. 21, 2023. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

The fire comes after Calumet Fisheries had just reopened to the public Saturday following a city-mandated closure.

The city’s health agency shut down Calumet Fisheries Oct. 31 over multiple failed inspections, with inspectors finding evidence of mice and rat activity.

In the time it was closed to customers, Calumet Fisheries staff cleaned, patched up walls and doors and hired a contractor to fix the building’s electrical system and wiring, staffers said upon its reopening Saturday. The business passed a health reinspection Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the business was open for its normal hours Tuesday. Two “closed” signs could be seen near the main entrance as crews assessed the damage.

Two closed signs can be see on the windows of Calumet Fisheries, which was badly damaged in a fire Nov. 21, 2023. Credit: Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

The Chicago staple — known for its wood-smoked fish — opened in 1948 near the 95th Street Bridge over the Calumet River and has long attracted celebrities and tourists to the far South Side.

Vice President Kamala Harris picked up 3 pounds of fish from Calumet Fisheries after speaking on bridge infrastructure in January. Late chef and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain featured Calumet Fisheries on a 2009 episode of “No Reservations.”

In 2010, Calumet Fisheries won an America’s Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation, long considered the gatekeepers of American culinary excellence.

City health records dating back to 2011 show Calumet Fisheries routinely passed its health inspections before failing one in 2019 and another in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

