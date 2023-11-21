GRAND BOULEVARD — Quinn Chapel A.M.E. is hosting its 21st annual Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway, and organizers are looking for Turkey Day volunteers to help.

Pastor Troy K. Venning said the church, 2401 S. Wabash Ave., aims to feed 1,500 older people this Thanksgiving, up from last year’s goal of 1,200. While volunteer turnout has yet to disappoint organizers — many of the people who sign up are members of the National Panhellenic Council — they want to make sure they have enough volunteers to meet the demand, Venning said.

Older people will receive a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, Venning said. Those in need of a filling holiday meal can contact the church directly at 312-791-1846.

Volunteers are expected to show up at the church at 8 a.m. and work until a little after noon, Venning said. People interested in giving their time can sign up via an Eventbrite form.

For people who aren’t able to donate their time, Quinn Chapel is accepting donations to defray catering costs. You can contribute here.

In recent years, hundreds would give up part of their holiday to help pack and deliver meals, Venning said, adding that doing so allows organizers to reach people who don’t have the “opportunity to to go sit in somebody’s house on the couch and fall asleep waiting for food to get ready.”

“For a long time, people would cook meals, and then everybody would bring their dishes to the church, and then we would all pack together,” Venning said. “And then there’ll be a group of people that will fan out and drive to senior centers all over the city to make sure that somebody got a warm meal on Thanksgiving Day.

“COVID kind of shifted that in some ways, because then it causes us to have to cater food and pare down the number of people who could participate.”

The return to normalcy has allowed Venning and church staff to open the call for volunteers, he said. It also gives those people a bit of laughter and joy, something in short supply for many, he said.

Commonwealth Edison has also pledged to support the effort, Venning said.

“Last year, it took us somewhere in the $10,000 range to take care of everything,” Venning said. “We do get a lot of donations to help; we also put some of the budget towards this every year.

“And we’ve also made pleas in different kinds of ways. Asking folks for $6 because that $6 can feed somebody. Fortunately, folks give $12 or give $18, so then we are able to stretch and do what we need to do. God has a way of doing that for us.”

Longtime Quinn Chapel member Gregory Jackson and his wife, Marchell, lead the catering efforts. Jackson, a police lieutenant, tapped his Omega Psi Phi fraternity brother, whose catering business supplied the food last year, Venning said.

It has been a good year for Quinn Chapel, the church holding its first air-conditioned service last spring thanks to ComEd’s Community of the Future program. The HVAC installation complements ongoing efforts to preserve the 131-year-old church.

Plans are also in progress for an Underground Railroad Museum in the church basement as preservationists push to have a Chicago to Detroit route recognized. Quinn Chapel, the last Chicago stop, would be one of two churches featured on the route. The church hopes to open the museum by 2027.

