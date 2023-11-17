BEVERLY — In a photo published in an October edition of the Beverly Review, 21 high school students gathered in the 19th Ward office smile at the camera. Former Rep. Fran Hurley and Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) stand in the back row.

When some South Side parents saw the photo, running alongside a story about a new group of student leaders, they felt something was amiss.

“It’s a bunch of white kids that they’re calling emerging leaders, and that’s not the Beverly I know,” said Stacy Gilmer, a Beverly resident and mom of two. “I’m white myself, I have white kids in the neighborhood. But that’s not representative of the youth of the community that I know.”

The 19th Ward Emerging Leaders Board was created by Hurley, who represented parts of the Far Southwest Side and nearby suburbs in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Wanting to get young people involved in the community, Hurley reached out to leaders at schools that serve a large number of 19th Ward students, asking them to recommend students for the group, she said.

“As a mother of three, and a new grandmother, engaging young people and helping them learn the importance of service to others has always been a priority of mine. That is what led me to form the Emerging Leaders Board,” she wrote in an email statement.

The concept, Gilmer said, is something she supports, but she and other local parents have been “disappointed” by the demographics of the group, the schools represented and the lack of information about the opportunity before students were selected.

Gilmer first heard about the group and saw the photo in a Facebook group for moms in the Beverly neighborhood. Another local parent had posted a link to the story with a question: “Do you see anything wrong with this picture?”

The post garnered over 100 comments, some expressing outrage and disappointment at the lack of diversity, others angered by a conversation about race, some looking for answers, and at least one identifying her own child – who is Latina – in the photo.

The 19th Ward includes Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park.

It’s 56.2 percent white, 34.1 percent Black, 7.1 percent Latino and 2.6 percent Asian, according to data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey’s five-year estimates.

Mt. Greenwood has the largest percentage of white and Latino residents (82.6 percent white, 9.9 percent Latino) in the ward and Morgan Park has the largest percentage of Black residents (62.3 percent Black).

Hurley did not clarify how many total students are on the Emerging Leaders Board. Five students are Latino, and the board’s three Black students were not present when 21 members of the group were photographed, Hurley said.

That doesn’t resolve Gilmer’s concerns.

“Three Black kids in a group of 20 still doesn’t feel representative. It feels like tokenism,” she said.

Homes along the 9800 South block of Bell Avenue in Beverly on July 7, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘This Is How Systemic Inequality Perpetuates’

Being one of the only Latinos in the room isn’t something new for Isaac Guzmán, his mother Jill Guzmán said.

“My kids have dealt with it their whole lives,” she said. “One thing that we focus on in our house is that it’s more about who you are as a person, not necessarily your backgrounds, or where you’re from, or the color of your skin.”

As a person of mixed heritage, Isaac is often mistaken for white, she said. So when Jill Guzmán saw the photo of the student leaders, she refrained from making any assumptions about the students’ heritages, she said.

But upon learning about the selection process and that there were only three Black students and five Latino students, Guzmán – a public school teacher – felt conflicted.

“It makes me very proud as a mother. It also makes me really sad as a school teacher,” she said. “That [they] don’t have any other children of color that would be [their] first choice as an administrator or as a teacher to recommend for this type of a position or this type of role, I think it just speaks volumes [about] just what’s so wrong in society.”

Students at Morgan Park Academy in 2020. Credit: Morgan Park Academy

Beverly’s diversity and neighborhood schools are what drew Gilmer and her husband, a Chicago Public Schools educator, to the neighborhood seven years ago, she said. She is concerned that more public schools are not represented on the board.

Hurley, an alumna of the private Catholic school Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School in Mount Greenwood, declined to share a list of the schools represented on the board. Two students from Chicago High School for the Agricultural Sciences, a public high school in Mount Greenwood, are on the board, she said.

Hurley also said she reached out to Morgan Park High School in the summer and followed up twice, as well as with the school’s Local School Council, but did not receive any recommendations of students to join the board.

A CPS representative confirmed Hurley contacted the high school, but said school leaders expressed interest in having a student join. Once the school year resumed, school leaders and Hurley never reconnected, the district spokesperson said.

Hurley also said she reached out to Southside Occupational High School.

“I thought it would be beneficial to have participation from students with intellectual or developmental disabilities,” she wrote in an email. “This was all part of an intentional effort to ensure our community was demographically represented.”

The lack of transparency around the schools represented worries Gilmer, who said in addition to a lack of racial diversity, the group may also be lacking representation from public schools.

The two students, including Isaac Guzmán, quoted in the Beverly Review story attend private Catholic schools, some of which are outside of the 19th Ward: St. Laurence in suburban Burbank and St. Rita of Cascia in the 16th Ward.

Other students in the group attend Morgan Park Academy, Mother McAuley, Brother Rice and Marist, according to their parents’ posts in the Facebook group and other sources.

“It’s important to us to support public education. We had no questions about it. But when we moved here, a lot of families, because we’re white, assumed that we were going to the parish school,” Gilmer said. “Those conversations, when we first moved to Beverly, really opened our eyes to those dynamics and … those divides.”

For Gilmer, this is the real concern with the demographics of the board — the divide between who gets access to political power versus who gets left out.

“I think the mission of it is great. I support the idea of teaching young people how the political process works, getting them access to local officials,” Gilmer said.

“It’s not to discredit that work. It’s just that this is how systemic inequality perpetuates. If you’re getting access to local officials, then maybe they’re gonna be the ones who get the internship opportunities. They’re going to be the ones who are learning about the political system and could run for alderman one day, right?”

Homes along 111th Street in Beverly on Oct. 24, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

‘They’re Missing Out On Learning About Different Experiences’

According to the Beverly Review story, students on the board have already met with Hurley, O’Shea, Sen. Bill Cunningham and Rep. Mary Gill.

The guiding principle of the group is service, and the leadership aspect is primarily about the students taking the lead to identify needs in the area and create projects to address those needs, Hurley said.

“I hope to connect them to rewarding and impactful volunteer opportunities while simultaneously challenging them to think of their own service opportunities,” she wrote.

The board’s first project is a “Pack the Pantries” peanut butter drive to support local food pantries, with drop-off locations at St. Laurence, St. Rita, Brother Rice and Mother McAuley. That drive is happening through Dec. 15.

More racial and socioeconomic diversity would also benefit the students in the group and inform the kind of projects they create, Gilmer said.

“I think the service work that they’re doing is great,” Gilmer said. “But they’re kind of in an echo chamber [and] are just talking to themselves. They’re missing out on learning about different experiences in the 19th Ward. They’re missing out on tapping into other great opportunities and networking opportunities by meeting kids from public schools or from other schools.”

The Guzmán family, including mother Jill Guzmán (left) and Isaac Guzmán (in back), one of the students on the 19th Ward Emerging Leaders Board. Credit: Provided

Meeting kids from the neighborhood is one of the things Isaac Guzmán is hoping to get out of his experience on the board.

Because he went to grammar school in Pilsen, he didn’t really know kids in the neighborhood growing up, so he sees the board as a chance to connect with neighborhood youth while also giving back to his community, he said. That includes connecting with the community when they raise concerns like they ones about representation on the board, he said.

This is the kind of situation where his character really shines, his mother said.

“He does a really good job of seeing both sides of a problem. And he’s really good at really understanding your point of view and why you might feel a certain way about something,” she said. “And If he’s in a situation that he doesn’t agree with, he will speak up.”

After a family conversation about the concerns the community has raised, Isaac Guzmán said he completely understands people’s concerns.

“The 19th Ward is home to a large amount of Black families, and it’s important to give them fair representation,” he said.

He noted Hurley did not select the students herself but accepted whomever the schools recommended.

“I’m not sure why she never heard back from a few schools,” he said. “But I’m sad that she didn’t, because for those schools that have a large population of minority students, the Junior Board is an incredible opportunity for their students to be represented in their community and get involved in the issues they care about.”

Morgan Park High School on Oct. 24, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

There is no plan for when or how the next group of the Emerging Leaders Board will be selected. The future, Hurley hopes, is quite literally in the hands of these young leaders.

“It was always my thought that after I set up the initial group this would naturally evolve into a student-led organization, and the students would make those kind[s] of decisions going forward,” she said.

Isaac Guzmán is eager for the Board to become more well known among local youth.

“We hope that as word about the board spreads and more projects get off the ground, that students in our school communities express an interest in being a part of next year’s board,” he said.

“Students who display a willingness to serve in a leadership position, who regularly volunteer their time, and are passionate about getting involved in the community are what we’ll be looking for in members for next year’s board.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: