AVONDALE — The bar opening on New Year’s Eve in the former Lost Lake space has a serious mission, but it will be anything but dull.

Common Decency, 3154 W. Diversey Ave. on the Logan Square/Avondale border, will draw design inspiration from Miami and the ’80s with touches of punk, said chef and partner Mark Steuer.

“It’s our version of a good time,” said Steuer, who was most recently the chef at West Town’s Funkenhausen, which closed in April. “There are so many places around the city that are kind of dark, and I don’t mean that in a negative way because I love a dark dive bar. But we wanted to do something that’s a little brighter and more vibrant and energetic.”

Steuer and his partners — industry vets Kelsey Kasper, Jason Turley and Felipe Hernandez — are hosting a pop-up 5 p.m. Sunday at Longman & Eagle, 2657 N. Kedzie Ave., to give patrons a taste of what’s to come.

Common Decency will have three distinct areas: a main bar with a large banquette and high-top tables, a room complete with a glittering disco ball and a sleek lounge in the back with rock-covered walls, a holdover from Lost Lake, which closed in January 2022 after seven years in business.

“We were going to get rid of it, but then we decided we loved it as it made sense for us,” Steuer said.

The drink menu at Common Decency will feature spirit-free and low-ABV cocktails alongside high-proof ones, Steuer said. The offerings are organized by alcohol level, from none to high. Beer, wine and large-format cocktails will also be available.

“More and more, there needs to be places where people can go and have a good time and not feel like they have to have alcoholic drinks,” Steuer said. “At so many places, I feel like it’s an afterthought.”

For people who want a slightly fancier experience, Steuer and his partners are opening Feverdream next door, 3152 W. Diversey Ave. The intimate spot in the former Thank You space is scheduled to open early next year.

“It will be a little more focused and serious, with elevated plating and cool ingredients,” Steuer said.

As for Common Decency’s serious side, employee health insurance, profit sharing and an emphasis on work-life balance will all be part of the support system, Steuer said.

Steuer’s goal is for the business to eventually operate as an “incubator” of sorts, developing the ideas of staff members who will become part owners of the new projects.

“We all thought about things we wish would have been done differently for us coming up in the industry, and how we could make changes and still run a successful business,” Steuer said.

“No one is going to become a millionaire off of our profit sharing, but it’s a nice way to make sure that everyone knows that their hard work is paying off. We are putting a lot of time and effort into the staff, which I think will translate to a really nice experience for everyone.”

For the food menu at Common Decency, Steuer said he wanted to create dishes and bar bites that are accessible, especially for people with dietary restrictions.

Steuer also wanted to offer food people will want to eat outside of traditional bar hours, given that Common Decency will be open 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

“There’s nowhere in the neighborhood to get food in the early afternoon, especially for hospitality people,” said Steuer, who lives nearby. “We wanted to make sure that first, it was food people want to eat in an early afternoon setting and also at a bar, because it is a bar.”

Ham and cheese croquettes will be made with gluten-free bread crumbs. There will be a meaty ham and roasted pork Cuban sandwich and a mushroom French dip made with spit-roasted portobello mushrooms, shaved gyro-style. Both sandwiches can be prepared on housemade gluten-free bread.

Steuer is also tapping into his Southern upbringing and culinary background, with dishes like cornbread topped with foie gras butter and shrimp and grits, fan favorites from his days at Carriage House in Wicker Park.

“It’s little gussied-up versions of things that aren’t fancy at all,” he said.

Common Decency will be open 2 p.m.-2 p.m. daily.

