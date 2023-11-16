WEST TOWN — Nourishing Hope, a West Town food pantry, will be able to expand its services following a $1 million grant from a local philanthropic group.

The food pantry and social services organization, formerly known as Lakeview Pantry, was awarded the money as the winner of the first Northern Trust Anchor Award, honoring “innovative nonprofits with strong growth potential,” according a news release announcing the win Thursday morning.

With the grant from Northern Trust, a Chicago-based financial services company, Nourishing Hope hopes to hire additional staff, buy a food delivery vehicle, improve software and capacity-building systems and develop partnerships, according to the organization.

The money also will help the pantry, 1716 W. Hubbard St., grow partnerships for its Online Market digital grocery shopping program and explore a way to open a South Side food pantry, according to the group.

The Anchor Award is part of Northern Trust’s efforts to help nonprofits build capacity by providing them with philanthropic support.

“We’re deeply honored to receive the first-ever Anchor Award from Northern Trust, a transformative investment in our work and impact,” Nourishing Hope CEO Kellie O’Connell said in a statement. “It’s a true testament to the hard work of our staff, volunteers and partners. This award will serve as a catalyst for our growth to serve more young people on Chicago’s South and West Sides.”

Northern Trust chose Nourishing Hope in part due to its plan to grow its partnerships and scale its operations in ways that would help address food deserts in underserved Chicago communities, including a plan to expand its coverage area, according to the news release.

Nourishing Hope launched in 1970 as The People’s Food Pantry of Lakeview, a grassroots effort between neighbors to help community members in need. Over the past 50 years, it has grown into a quickly expanding Chicago resource that does home deliveries, online grocery orders, pop-up partnership events and provides social services like job search support and crisis intervention, according to its website.

Nourishing Hope provided about 4 million pounds of food to more than 21,000 Chicago families last year. The food pantry moved from Lakeview to its West Town 21,600-square-foot headquarters and rebranded last year.

Nourishing Hope’s other city locations include Lakeview’s Sheridan Market, 3945 N. Sheridan Road; the Fresh Market, which serves as a partnership with La Casa Norte in Humboldt Park, 3533 W. North Ave.; and the Hub, 5151 N. Ravenswood Ave., a warehouse and online market pickup site.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: