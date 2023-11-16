ROGERS PARK — The Far North Side will lose a discount department store after the holiday season.

Marshalls is closing its store at 7507 N. Clark St. on Jan. 6, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, calling the closure a “business decision.”

The company, which also owns T.J. Maxx, is offering all Rogers Park employees jobs at nearby Chicago stores, the spokesperson said.

A T.J. Maxx store in the South Loop, 1008 S. Canal St., is also slated to close in January, Block Club previously reported.

The discount clothing retailer, which reported a bump in sales last quarter, still has more than 20 T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores in the Chicago area, according to NBC.

“We are grateful for the loyalty of our Chicago customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values,” the spokesperson said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: