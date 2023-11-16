LAKEVIEW — Play It Again Sports is relocating its Lakeview store.

The chain’s location at 3939 N. Ashland Ave. is moving to 3119 N. Lincoln Ave. in late December, said Craig Wolf, broker with Strauss Realty. The store has been at the original location for about 15 years and will host a moving sale Dec. 9-10.

Play It Again is a sporting goods chain specializing in buying, selling and trading new and used athletic equipment and gear.

The Lakeview shop’s new location once housed Power Sculpt Fitness, a workout spot. It also is in close proximity to the shuttered On The Route Bicycles, whose owner, Joanne McSweeney, closed both stores and retired at the end of October. Play It Again Sports will bring a new and welcomed recreational store option to the area, Wolf said.

Play It Again “is definitely going to fill a need that would have otherwise come up for bike-related items and equipment on Lincoln Avenue with [McSweeney] departing because she was like the biggest show in town,” Wolf said.

The Lincoln Avenue location will feature a parking lot at 3120 N. Greenview Ave. so people will be able to transport equipment efficiently, Wolf said, and the store will have entrances on Lincoln and Greenview avenues.

People can sell their used equipment for cash or trade at Play It Again. The Lakeview location is looking for fitness, hockey, baseball, golf, football and soccer gear, according to its website.

Play It Again Sports’s only Chicago location is in Lakeview. The company also has stores in suburban Evanston and Forest Park, among other locations.

